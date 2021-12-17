Michael Cohen sues Trump for retaliation in prison





Michael Cohen claimed in a new trial Thursday that Donald Trump retaliated against him for writing revealing memoirs, claiming his brutal return to federal prison last year endangered his life and amounted to punishment for criticizing the president.

Trump’s former personal lawyer recently served a three-year sentence for crimes such as tax evasion, campaign finance violations and lying in Congress. He presented to prison in May 2019, but was released at home after about a year as authorities sought to contain the coronavirus outbreak in federal prisons.

Federal authorities abruptly ordered him to return to prison a few weeks later, claiming that he did not agree to certain conditions of his release. Cohen, however, said he simply asked for clarification on a condition forbidding him to speak with the media and publish his book.

He said his second stint behind bars began with a heartbreaking 16 days in solitary confinement. Cohen says he suffered from shortness of breath, severe headaches, and anxiety in a small cell he left for only 30 minutes a day in federal prison in Otisville, New York.

Prosecutors insisted that probation officers were unaware of the forthcoming book when they wrote a provision severely restricting Cohen’s public communications. But a federal judge ordered his return to house arrest, saying Cohen’s return to Otisville had been “in retaliation.”

The new lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court, seeks damages for “extreme physical and emotional damage” and violations of Cohen’s First Amendment rights.

“Without accountability, we have nothing but chaos,” Jeffrey K. Levine, an attorney for Cohen, told The Associated Press.

Requests for comment on the retrial were sent to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons and Trump’s spokesperson on Thursday.

Cohen has called for the former president to be prosecuted and has repeatedly provided information to New York prosecutors examining whether Trump has misled banks or tax authorities about the value of his assets in order to obtain loans or tax breaks.

Cohen recently vowed to continue to provide “information, testimony, documents and my full cooperation on all ongoing investigations to ensure that others are held accountable for their wrongdoing and that no one is ever considered to be au- above the law “.

