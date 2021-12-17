Boris Johnson heckled by an angry voter during a visit to the vaccination center “Shame on you!” | Politics | News





Boris Johnson visited a vaccination center in Ramsgate, Kent, where he spoke with volunteers about their work and the progress of the booster program. The Prime Minister spoke to one of the staff who said everyone was doing an “amazing” job with the Tory leader thanking them for their efforts. But the moment was cut short after a man started shouting through the center “Shame on you Boris Johnson” which caught the Prime Minister’s attention as he simply said “Hello” before awkwardly returning. to his conversation.

As Mr Johnson turned his back on the heckling, he continued his conversation with a staff member at the center and told her their efforts were “fantastic”. The Prime Minister visited the center early in the morning on Thursday on a surprise visit. Speaking at the center, Mr Johnson said: ‘I think the Ramsgate vaccination center is amazing. “It’s definitely one of the best I’ve seen. But there are people all over the country doing an incredible job. READ MORE: Thornberry yells at mp after Professor Whitty “became prime minister for a day”

“And I just thank Dr Ash and all of his teams. The spirit of the volunteers here, the spirit of the doctors and nurses, the people who prepare the vaccines, the vaccinators themselves, it’s just a fantastic dedication. . “And I would just tell everyone in the Kent and Medway area that the capacity is there. There is a huge army of jabs of enthusiastic volunteers, doctors and nurses who are ready to jab you in. arms, so come forward and get them. “ Mr Johnson also referred to the local NHS recruiting drive, calling it the “golden age” of recruiting. Several polls have now placed Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer as the country’s choice for the next prime minister despite the Conservatives’ comfortable double-digit lead earlier this year.

Politico puts the job at 38 percent with the Tories at 33 percent. Much of the public has grown angry with Mr Johnson after reports revealed Tory staff flouted lockdown rules last year by attending Christmas parties. According to the Guardian and the Independent, Mr Johnson attended a party in May 2020 for 15 minutes despite the country being locked down. Among the allegations, a spokesperson for No 10 said: ‘During the summer months staff at Downing Street regularly use the garden for certain meetings. “On May 15, 2020, the Prime Minister held a series of meetings throughout the afternoon, including briefly with the then Secretary of Health and Care and his team in the garden following of a press conference. “The Prime Minister visited his residence shortly after 7 p.m. A small number of staff required to work remained in the Downing Street Garden for part of the afternoon and evening.” DO NOT MISS :

The Mirror also posted a photo of Tory staff, which included London mayor Shaun Bailey’s hopeful, at a party during the lockdown. A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “As per Met policy, officers do not normally investigate coronavirus regulatory violations when they are reported long after they have allegedly occurred. “However, if significant evidence suggesting a regulatory violation becomes available, officers can review and consider it.” The news follows several other reports that government departments held Christmas parties last year. The Education Ministry confirmed it had held a meeting in its office to thank staff for their hard work during the pandemic and said no outsiders were involved. The Sunday Mirror shared photographs of Mr Johnson during a virtual quiz in Downing Street which the government said was just a cameo to thank attendees. Senior Conservative MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown has warned Mr Johnson could face a leadership challenge in 2022 as many party members are unhappy with his “self-inflicted injuries”.

