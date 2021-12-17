Retired NIH Director Dr Francis Collins took on Trump for refusing to approve refuted COVID treatments





Dr. Francis Collins spent 12 years as Director of the National Institutes of Health – longer than anyone else. He quits his job at the end of the year. However, in a new interview with correspondent Rita Braver for “CBS Sunday Morning,” Collins said he was ready to step down earlier when he disagreed with former President Donald Trump over the country’s handling. of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a broad interview covering his career, the pandemic and more, Collins told Braver he has done everything he can to stay out of partisan political debates because “this is really not a place where it belongs. medical research “.

Collins revealed that once the pandemic began, he came face to face with Mr Trump over Collins’ refusal to endorse scientifically disproved cures.

“And I found myself in a tough spot and had a few discussions with the president, but I stuck it out,” Collins said.

“I wasn’t going to compromise scientific principles just to hang on to work.”

Braver asked, “Would you have resigned if he had come to the White House trying to get you to do something you didn’t want to do?”

“Yeah, I wasn’t going to compromise science just to keep the job,” Collins replied.

Collins also told Braver that he resisted attacks from the Right by calling on him to fire one of the key members of his team – Dr Anthony Fauci.

“Can you imagine a circumstance where the director of the NIH, someone who believes in science, would submit to political pressure and fire the greatest infectious disease expert the world has known just to satisfy political concerns? Collins asked.

