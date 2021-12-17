Faced with subpoenas, Trump allies try to run out of Democrats’ time





Representative Adam B. Schiff, Democrat of California and fellow committee member, noted that the two contempt of the House referrals, against Mr. Bannon and Mr. Meadows, were criminal cases. If the Justice Department decides to prosecute Mr Meadows, as it did with Mr Bannon, both men could face jail time and fines.

And that would be true regardless of who controls Congress, Mr Schiff said.

With Meadows ‘referral for contempt now in the Justice Department, career prosecutors at the U.S. Attorneys’ Office in Washington will determine whether charges are warranted, and Attorney General Merrick B. Garland will approve or reject their recommendation.

Main aspects of the January 6 survey 1 of 8

Mark Meadows. House investigators said Mr. Trump’s chief of staff played a much larger role in plans to try to overturn the election than previously thought. The House voted to recommend that Mr. Meadows be detained for criminal contempt of Congress for defying the subpoena.

The PowerPoint document. The committee examines a PowerPoint document of unknown origin filled with extreme plans to overturn the election. Mr Meadows received the document in an email from an unknown sender and delivered it to the panel before he ceased to cooperate.

Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade. Fox News presenters texted Mr Meadows during the January 6 riot urging him to persuade Mr Trump to make an effort to arrest him. The texts were part of the material that Mr. Meadows had given to the panel.

The Willard Hotel. What happened in the five-star hotel near the White House before the riot has become one of the main objectives of the panel, which is pushing for answers on the rallies of Mr. Trump’s allies who participated in the effort to overturn the elections.

The department acted relatively quickly in the Mr. Bannons case, taking about three and a half weeks to decide the contempt charges were justified.

But the Meadows case is more complicated, according to legal experts, in part because Mr. Meadows had already provided numerous documents to the committee, as well as a list of documents he withheld due to privilege issues. Mr Meadows was an administration official while advising Mr Trump, and his lawyer argued that as a former presidential adviser, he enjoyed immunity and did not need to testify.

The Justice Department has long claimed broad immunity for close presidential advisers, said Jonathan D. Shaub, a professor of law at the University of Kentucky who worked in the Department of Justice’s legal counsel’s office.

Representative Maxine Waters, Democrat from California, suggested Mr. Navarro could be next.

If they don’t comply, we must have them accused of defying the summons request, she said. We just have to do it.

Without a doubt, the courts are moving faster since the change of power at the White House Counsels Office. In two separate decisions, the first in 2019, judges last month said Trump’s White House must cooperate with House oversight requests. But two years ago, the case had lasted three and a half months by the time Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a 120-page opinion to end its first stage. Barely 23 days have passed between Mr. Trump filing to block the release of the Jan.6 documents and Judge Tanya Chutkans ruling against him in November.

