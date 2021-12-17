Diplomats could be expelled from Turkey after protesting activist’s jail – World Peace Organization





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declares ten foreign ambassadors persona non grata after issuing a statement calling for the release of an imprisoned philanthropist and activist. Ambassadors and emissaries said earlier this week that the case of Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala, imprisoned since 2017 despite not being charged with a crime, must be resolved. President Erdogan condemned the call to action, saying the ambassadors do not understand Turkey. According to CNN, the US State Department said it was aware of the information and was seeking clarification from the Turkish Foreign Ministry. President Erdogan has seemed adamant in his stance, with Reuters reporting that he described the order to expel diplomats as necessary and because they don’t know and understand Turkey, they will leave. Most of the governments of origin of the ambassadors support them. Reuters quoted Norwegian ministry spokesman Trude Maaseide as saying that their ambassador has done nothing to justify an expulsion and that Norway will continue to call on Turkey to adhere to democratic standards and the rule of law to which the country is committed under European human rights. Convention. The imprisonment of Kavalas goes against the freedom of expression, characteristic of a democratic society. A president who jails supporters of social reform is the antithesis of a president invested in peace, fairness and freedom. President Erdogan may think that imprisoning dissidents keeps the peace, but he does so only at the expense of the freedoms and well-being of his citizens. The arbitrary detention of activists must be condemned, and the ambassadors ‘condemnation of Kavalas’ imprisonment demonstrates their commitment to standing up for those who campaign for a fair system that will benefit everyone, not just those favored by the government. The ambassadors, most of whom are from Western countries, are not the only ones condemning Kavalas’ imprisonment; According to CNN, the European Court of Human Rights called for Kavalas’ release in 2019, alleging that his imprisonment was intended only to silence him. Kavala is widely regarded as an admirable figure. He has worked for the promotion of gender equality and is a strong advocate for human rights. Since 2002 it has focused on sponsoring cultural centers in underdeveloped regions of Turkey, and the organizations it sponsors and collaborates with have expressed support for pluralist and democratic societies. Kavala was initially arrested in 2017 on multiple counts and was charged with breaking Turkish law by conspiring to abolish the Republic of Turkey. Despite an acquittal in 2020, Istanbul’s chief prosecutors demanded that he remain in jail. Kavalas’ imprisonment and President Erdogan’s response to subsequent criticism justify the skepticism and anger of the international community. Arbitrary detentions are obvious obstacles to genuine and lasting peace, especially when the detainee is in prison for his efforts to inspire reform and democratic change. The ten diplomats who confronted this injustice have used their positions of power to shed light on this important issue, and the international community must continue its work.

