Trump’s election fraud allegations take center stage in Georgia





ATLANTA The Republican primaries that are developing across the country appear to revolve around one problem: Former President Donald Trumps has refuted the claim that he actually won the 2020 election.

What you need to know The Republican primaries that are developing across the country seem to revolve around a single problem: Former President Donald Trumps has refuted the claim that he actually won the 2020 election in Georgia, Donald Trump backed former Sen. David Perdue over incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who refused to withdraw his certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the state Trump is endorsing in other primaries across the country with his grievance over the ‘Front reelection candidacy failed and center Trump faces probe in Atlanta over possible attempts to interfere with 2020 vote count

This is the case in Georgia, where loyalty to the former president and his debunked theories of a stolen election test the resistance of the incumbent Republican governor.

With Trump’s blessing, former US Senator David Perdue challenges Governor Brian Kemp and puts Trump’s false claims at the center of his candidacy. Perdue is suing a local county and swears that, unlike Kemp, he would not have certified the 2020 vote count that showed Joe Biden beat Trump in the state.

Not with the information that was available then and not with the information that has come out now, Perdue told Axios in early December, when asked if he would have certified the election results. They have had ample time to investigate it. And I wouldn’t have signed it until these things had been investigated, and that’s all we were asking for.

Kemp said he was required by law to certify Bidens victory.

Multiple recounts in Georgia have repeatedly confirmed Bidens’ victory of around 12,000 votes over Trump in the state. Bidens’ national victory has also been confirmed by numerous courts.

But that doesn’t stop Trump and his handpicked candidates from insisting that the former president was swindled for a second term. It’s testing what the Republican Party stands for, as Kemp relies on a pro-business record that worked for him during his first candidacy in 2018.

Brian Kemp is vilified by some Republicans in the state who were loyal to Donald Trump because he did not intervene to try to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, Andra Gillespie, professor of Georgia, told Spectrum News. political science at Emory University. in an interview. And Donald Trump made it clear that Brian Kemp was persona non grata for him.

Si persona non grata, in fact, the former president seems to prefer anyone other than Kemp, including Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is running for the second time.

Stacey, would you like to take her place? That’s fine with me, Trump said of Kemps’s governorship at a rally in Georgia on September 25. Abrams faced Kemp in 2018; the Democrat refused to concede and accused Kemp, then state secretary of state, of suppressing voters; Kemp has denied the allegations.

As he faces a primary, Kemp has sought to focus on the risks of electing Abrams, a bestselling author and former Democratic leader of the Georgia House of Representatives who launched a national suffrage group after the 2018 elections.

Gillespie says a divisive Republican primary would hurt both Perdue and Kemp in what might otherwise be a good year for the GOP.

A wild card is whether Trump would discourage Republicans from voting even in the November election if Kemp is the GOP candidate, she added.

I think people are thinking back to some of the comments he made ahead of the Republican Senate run-off in January of this year, where he talked about the Big Lie, talked about rigged elections, and suggested that people don’t vote, a said Gillespie.

Two Democrats, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, won the two Senate seats that were up for grabs in the second round of the US election in January, victories that saw Democrats turn the Senate blue.

Trump is endorsing primaries across the country with his grievance over his failure to run for reelection in the foreground. Polls have shown that a majority of Republicans believe the lie he actually won.

Back in Georgia, Trump faces an investigation in Atlanta into possible attempts to interfere with the 2020 vote count. This includes asking a senior state official to find enough votes to cancel the victory of Bidens.

This investigation was sparked, in large part, by revelations first published in the Washington Post on January 3 of this year. The outlet obtained a recording of a phone call between Trump and Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, where the then president repeatedly pressured Raffensperger to find 11,780 votes in order to get ahead of Joe Biden.

A Trump spokesperson previously called the investigation political in a statement to the Associated Press. The spokesperson did not return a request for comment from Spectrum News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/news/2021/12/16/georgia-governor-race-gop-donald-trump-brian-kemp-david-perdue The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos