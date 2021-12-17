Politics
China and Russia unlikely to support each other militarily, analysts say
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping (left to right on screen) shake hands in an official ceremony, via teleconference, to start Russian gas supply to China via the Eastern Route .
Mikhail Metzel | TASS | Getty Images
BEIJING International pressure may have brought China and Russia closer together, but not enough for the two countries to send each other military support, US-based analysts have said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for the second time this year. It came just days after the United States and the other major economies in the Group of 7 condemned Russia’s military build-up and “aggressive rhetoric towards Ukraine”.
“Beijing and Moscow are forging closer ties because the two governments see deeper bilateral cooperation as beneficial to their respective national interests, and not primarily because of an ideological affinity between Xi and Putin,” said Neil Thomas, analyst. for China and North-East Asia in a consulting firm. Eurasia Group.
China and Russia would prefer to “distribute Washington’s political attention between strategic hot spots in Europe and the Indo-Pacific,” he said in an email.
Beijing’s position on Ukraine is unclear, but China has been the subject of similar international scrutiny over human rights issues and land claims on the democratically self-governing island of Taiwan.
Neither of them specifically approved of the other’s stance in terms of their sensitivity points, so I think they both want to maintain some sort of flexibility.
Guillaume Courtney
Deputy Principal Investigator, Rand Corp
This year, as Moscow sent troops to the border with Ukraine, Beijing stepped up military activities near Taiwan. US President Joe Biden recently made confused statements about whether Washington would defend Taiwan in the event of an attack.
Beijing probably wants to make sure that if it took military action against Taiwan, “the Russians would do nothing,” said Angela Stent, professor emeritus and director of the Center for Eurasian, Russian and East European Studies at the university. of Georgetown.
“I think both sides recognize, Putin knows, that if he invades Ukraine, China [isn’t] will send military aid, “she told CNBC’s” Squawk Box Asia “Thursday.” But they will remain completely neutral and that will allow them to do whatever they want in what they consider to be their sphere of influence. “
Official reports from Beijing and Moscow described the two leaders’ virtual meeting on Wednesday as another friendly conversation that strengthened relations between the countries.
Analysts pointed to the rare and more personal use of “you” in Xi’s speech to Putin, released by China’s Foreign Ministry.
However, “neither of them specifically endorsed the other’s stance regarding their points of sensitivity, so I think they both want to preserve some sort of flexibility,” said William Courtney, researcher. Senior Deputy at Rand Corp. on CNBC’s “Capital Connection” Thursday. He is a former US Ambassador to Georgia and Kazakhstan.
During the video call, Xi said he looked forward to meeting the Russian leader in person at the Beijing Olympics in February. The Chinese leader also “reaffirmed China’s commitment to strongly support Russia in maintaining long-term stability,” according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Russia talks about China’s goodwill
Moscow adopted an even more optimistic tone.
In the video call, Putin said Russia’s relations with China were at their best, according to statements from both countries.
A Kremlin aide also told reporters after the meeting that Xi said the bilateral relationship is stronger and more effective than that of the allies, although the two sides do not have such a formal alliance.
“President Xi stressed that he understands Russian concerns and fully supports our initiative to develop appropriate security guarantees for Russia,” said Yury Ushakov, Russian presidential adviser on foreign policy.
Putin said that Washington should not allow Ukraine to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in exchange for assurances that Russia would not invade. But Biden told Putin in a virtual meeting last week that Washington would not accept such a request.
An attack on a member of NATO, a powerful military alliance, is considered an attack on all member countries. Ukraine has wanted to join NATO since 2002, but Russia opposed it on the grounds that such a move would constitute a direct threat to its borders.
China’s diplomatic interest
Chinese foreign ministry statements do not describe the relationship with Russia as some kind of alliance. The two countries are major trading partners, with China buying significant amounts of energy products from Russia.
“China does not want a formal military alliance with Russia, because it wants to avoid getting involved directly in the disorderly international policy of the destabilizing movements of Moscow in Eastern Europe, and has an” independent foreign policy of peace “which opposes military conflicts and emphasizes the importance of dialogue,” said Thomas of the Eurasia group.
“Russia is really the junior partner in bilateral relations,” Thomas said. “And Moscow’s ambition in Ukraine [is] not important enough for Beijing to abandon its long-standing opposition to formal alliances in international affairs. “
While taking care of its own interests, Beijing claims a fundamental principle of “Xi Jinping’s reflection on diplomacy”: “to build a community of destiny for humanity in order to defend world peace and promote common development”.
Earlier this week, China’s Foreign Ministry said Xi had sent a message of condolences to Biden for the deaths and other destruction caused by strong tornadoes in the United States.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/17/china-and-russia-likely-wont-support-each-other-militarily-analysts.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]