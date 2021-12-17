Covid: Boris Johnson denies imposing stealth lockdown as Tories’ anger grows

Play video

As Covid cases continue to rise across the UK, many people are staying at home while others go about their lives normally, reports ITV News political correspondent Carl Dinnen.

Boris Johnson denied imposing a stealth lockdown warning people to think carefully before attending Christmas celebrations in an attempt to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

But some conservatives have claimed that medical advisers were running the show on Covid politics, accusing the PM of putting in place a backdoor lockdown.

The Prime Minister urged people to be careful about their activities during the holiday season, but said the government does not want to make your choices for you regarding your social life when visiting the Saga vaccination center. in Ramsgate, Kent.

Mr Johnson’s comments come as England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty advised the public at a Downing Street press conference to prioritize the events that really important to them during the holiday season.

Will we see any Covid restrictions in the new year? asks political correspondent Carl Dinnen

Thusday, Professor Whitty told the health and social care committee that he didn’t want to tell people what they can and cannot do.

But he added: It’s about telling people, listen, this is a good time. And also to be clear, (this) was a message the Prime Minister also said last night.

He also suggested that more stringent measures should be introduced in the near future.

Chris Whitty: We may have to climb the intervention ladder …

He understood that the governments of Scotland and Wales were considering putting in place stricter restrictions than those currently in place in order to limit the spread of Omicron.

Professor Whitty’s comments angered some Tory MPs.

Conservative MP for Beaconsfield, Joy Morrissey, tweeted: “I am increasingly concerned about public health claims made in the media that already seem to exceed or contradict the decisions of our elected officials. “Expert advice is important, but decisions must be made by those we elect, who are democratically accountable.”

Labor MP for North Croydon, Steve reed, said his comments were “dangerous and unacceptable”.

“Dominic Raab should demand that she apologize for undermining life-saving public health messages. If she doesn’t, he should fire her,” he wrote in a tweet.

Speaking in the Commons on Thursday, Tory Winchester MP Steve Brine said: Suddenly the chief medical officer changed government policy and put this country, certainly hospitality, into an effective lockdown.

May I ask yes or no what Professor Whitty said last night now about the policy of this government? That we should carefully socialize? What does this mean in practical legal terms?

And on the support, because the advisers are now running the show, I bet none of them are running a business in complete shambles as a result of what was said last night, Treasury is going to have to do more, because otherwise we risk ruining and wasting the incredible support that Her Majesty’s Treasury bestowed on last year.

While Treasury Minister Tory MP John Glen insisted he take his team to lunch on Monday.

Business leaders have also expressed concern over calls for people to consider limiting their social contact around Christmas.

Greg Parmley, chief executive of the industry body Live, said: The current stealth lockdown is quickly pushing the live music industry to the limit.

However, during his visit to Kent, Mr Johnson denied having imposed a ‘stealth lockdown’.

Speaking to broadcasters, the prime minister said the situation was very different from last year.

What we have is the added protection of vaccines and the ability to test, he said.

So if you want to do something, if you want to go to an event or a party, then the sensible thing to do, if it’s a priority, the sensible thing to do is take a test and make sure that you are careful. .

But we weren’t saying we wanted to undo things, weren’t locking things, and the quickest path to normalcy is to be boosted.

Many people have chosen to cancel their plans as Christmas approaches, in an effort to avoid catching Covid and having to self-isolate during the holiday season.

the The Queen has canceled her traditional pre-Christmas family celebration next week.

It is understood the move was a precaution, with a Buckingham Palace source suggesting it could endanger too many Christmas preparations if it continues.

Chancellor Rishi sunakwill be cut short your visit to the United States after Labor said to “catch a plane home from California” and deal with a new crisis facing the hotel industry, which goes to its knees as guests cancel reservations on advice from government scientists to reduce social contact.

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting urged the government to strike a deal to help hospitality, while Health Minister Gillian Keegan insisted there are still measures to help businesses get through the pandemic.

There are currently 15 people hospitalized with the Omicron variant, Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser for the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), told the Commons Health and Welfare Committee, but Professor Whitty said the actual number would be much larger than that. .

Speaking on Wednesday, Professor Whitty also said it was unclear what will happen with the NHS over the next four weeks, but he expects the Omicron wave height to drop faster than previous peaks of Covid-19. He added that he believes every semester will be better than the past six months when it comes to fighting the coronavirus.

Professor Whitty said it’s likely that vaccines and antiviral drugs will do almost all of the heavy lifting to tackle future variants.