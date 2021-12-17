Trump sent me in solitary confinement for writing a book





Former Donald Trump fixer-turned-critic Michael Cohen on Thursday sued former President, former Attorney General Bill Barr and others in the previous administration for returning him to jail last year for 16 years. days of solitary confinement in alleged retaliation for writing a book.

During a July 2020 teleconference, U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein found that the Trump administration’s Justice Department action trampled on Cohen’s First Amendment rights.

I conclude that the purpose of Mr. Cohen’s transfer from leave and home imprisonment to the prison is retaliation, and that is retaliation because of his desire to exercise his First Amendment rights to publish a book and discuss anything about the book or anything else he wants on social media and with others, Hellerstein said last year.

Hellerstein was referring to a condition found in the agreement to participate in the federal site monitoring program that authorities urged Cohen to sign in exchange for his release amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As reproduced in Cohen’s trial, he included the following clause in his first provision:

“No engagement of any kind with the media, including print, television, movies, books or any other form of media / news. Ban on all social media platforms. No posting on social media and an obligation to communicate with friends and family to exercise discretion by not posting on your behalf or posting any information about yourself. The goal is to avoid glorifying or publicizing your status as a sentenced inmate serving time in the community.

When Cohen questioned the language, the government sent him back to federal prison in Otisville, NY. Cohen successfully challenged this pre-trial detention in a trial. Now, Cohen is seeking punitive civil damages for the case, spread over seven alleged civil rights violations for retaliation, forcible confinement and other misdemeanors.

“We have been anxiously awaiting the defendants to answer for their violations of Mr. Cohen’s civil rights,” his lawyer Andrew Laufer told Law & Crime in a direct message.

Cohen had been sentenced to three years in prison following his guilty pleas of fraud and other offenses stemming from former special adviser Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. subset of these offenses were related to the hidden money payments Cohen made to two women, adult film actress Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougalon on behalf of “Individual-1,” the thinly veiled alias of prosecutors for Trump.

Cohen served just over a year of that sentence behind bars in Otisville before securing compassionate release to prevent the deadly spread of the pandemic. His trip back to the facility lasted briefly between July 9, 2020 and July 23, 20 before Judge Hellerstein released him.

But Cohen claims that this brief passage put him in grave danger.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this pre-trial detention put Mr. Cohen’s life in danger,” says his complaint.

The remainder of Cohen’s sentence expired on November 22 of this year, and Trump’s former lawyer became a podcaster, where he regularly broadcasts on a show called “Mea Culpa.”

He alleges that the entire episode regarding the book was a Trump vendetta.

“The defendant Trump issued specific guidelines and advice to his co-defendants which governed the treatment of the plaintiff and others whom he believed to be his political enemies,” the lawsuit alleges. “On his instructions, the complainant was returned to prison and subjected to great indignities when he was illegally incarcerated and kept in solitary confinement.”

A lawyer for Trump did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Read the complaint below:

[Image via Eduardo Munoz Alvarez at AFP via Getty Images]

Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lawandcrime.com/lawsuit/michael-cohen-sues-donald-trump-bill-barr-and-others-for-allegedly-sending-him-to-solitary-confinement-for-writing-a-book/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos