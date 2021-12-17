The world’s most wanted fish rediscovered after 50 years





Hunt a ghost The Diyarbakir Loach was first discovered in 1974 in the Batman River from only two locations along the waterway and its tributaries. It is a small fish measuring around 3.5 centimeters at the largest, and was at the time considered to belong to another species already known. It was not until almost two decades later that in 1998, the specimens were recognized as a new species, Paraschistura chrysicristinae. However, no other specimen of the loach had been seen since its first discovery, as further research on the fish yielded no results. In its absence, the species has been classified as Critical danger by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with notes suggesting the species may have become extinct given the continued lack of sightings. Efforts to rediscover the species were complicated by the construction of the Batman hydroelectric dam in 1999, which cut off the fish from much of its original range. While clean energy production can have benefits, dams alter the behavior of rivers and can cause significant environmental damage. Cynet says: “The preferred habitat of the species is shallow streams, with medium to fast flowing stones or gravel. It is evident that the establishment of the dam has caused changes in biodiversity due to degradation of the lower part of the habitat necessary for the species. ‘ In recent years, it seemed that Diyarbakir’s loach would become a footnote in ichthyology, a species lost in the middle of time. However, with the species named as one of Shoal’s ten “most wanted” lost species, there has been a new impetus to try to find the fish. Previous searches had focused on areas south of the dam, where the species was originally found. However, Cynet and his colleague, Dr Mnevver Oral, decided to investigate to the north, where fast-flowing streams persist. As they made their way to Sarim and Han creeks, the researchers were finally rewarded with sighting small fish with yellow and brown stripes. In total, they found 23 individuals. Describing when they found the fish, Cynet said, “I was very excited when I saw the distinctive stripes of the last individual I caught towards the end of the study in the creek. “I immediately opened my laptop and looked at the original drawing of Diyarbakir’s loach and felt this elusive happiness of meeting one of the 10 most sought-after species of fish in the world.”

