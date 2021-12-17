Michael Cohen sues Donald Trump, claiming he was sent back to jail to silence him, demanding $ 20 million





Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney and fixer for President Donald Trump, arrives in federal court for his sentencing hearing on December 12, 2018 in New York City. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images

Michael Cohen is suing Donald Trump, Bill Barr and others for his return to prison in 2020.

Cohen claimed he suffered retaliation for his public comments criticizing Trump.

In July, he filed a federal lawsuit against the US government for $ 20 million in damages.

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, is suing him and other members of the Trump administration, alleging that they violated his right to free speech and placed him in solitary confinement for two weeks after threatening to release damning information about the former president.

Last year, Cohen was held in federal prison, serving a three-year sentence for financial crimes and lying to Congress about Trump’s business dealings in Russia.

In April 2020, he was released at home after authorities determined he was at high risk of suffering serious consequences if infected with the coronavirus.

For the next three months, Cohen stayed in his Manhattan apartment, where he began posting on Twitter, using the hashtag #WillSpeakSoon to promote an upcoming revealing book about his former boss.

Cohen then claimed that federal officials decided he would have to agree to a new condition of silence if he were to stay at home, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

In July 2020, the new policy stated that Cohen could not have “any engagement of any kind” with the media and “no social media post,” issued by Cohen’s probation officer, one of the subjects of his trial on Thursday.

When Cohen asked for clarification “and a possible review” at the meeting where the new conditions for his home confinement were presented, he waited 90 minutes while authorities “colluded,” his complaint says.

Authorities concluded by returning him to jail, where Cohen says he was held in solitary confinement for 16 days.

Later that month, a judge ordered his release, ordering the government to refrain from “any continuing or future reprisals against Cohen for exercising his First Amendment rights.”

Cohen declined to comment for this article, referring Insider’s questions to his legal team.

But his lawyers say their client’s First Amendment right to free speech has been violated and they seek to challenge a dangerous precedent.

“Unless the government and others are held accountable for their retaliation and unconstitutional return to prison of Michael Cohen, unlawful actions similar to what happened here may continue to persist as a weapon.” attorney Jeffrey K. Levine told Insider.

Levine argued that the precedent, if left in place, could lead to other people being punished for their speech.

“It’s not hyperbole, it’s real, it’s scary, and it irrefutably happened,” he said.

In addition to Cohen’s former president and probation officer, the lawsuit also names former Attorney General William Barr as the accused, as well as Michael Carvajal, the current director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, whom Barr has appointed.

The lawsuit comes six months after Cohen filed a federal tort lawsuit against the US government, claiming $ 20 million in damages. Levine told Insider the government failed to respond to that claim, which sparked the lawsuit.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

