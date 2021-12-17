Politics
Boris Johnson denies imposing stealth lockdown as Tories express anger
Boris Johnson has denied imposing a stealth lockdown after Tory MPs expressed anger at the advice to cut socialization over Christmas time.
The Prime Minister said the situation at Christmas was very different from last year.
However, he warned that people should think carefully about who they hang out with during the holiday season, sparking criticism that he was effectively cutting the custom for businesses up and down the country.
When asked if Johnson had ordered another stealth lockdown, he replied: What we have is the added protection of vaccines and the ability to test.
So if you want to do something, if you want to go to an event or a party, then the sensible thing to do, if it’s a priority, the sensible thing to do is take a test and make sure that you are careful. .
But we weren’t saying we wanted to undo things, weren’t locking things, and the quickest path to normalcy is to be boosted.
Johnson faces anger on his own after holding a press conference with Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty in which he urged people to be careful not to mix with others during the times of the holidays, but refrained from imposing new rules.
And whitty said at the briefing: There are several things we don’t know about Omicron, but all the things we do know are bad.
I think what most people do, and I think it sounds very reasonable, is to prioritize the social interactions that really matter to them and, to protect those, de-prioritize the ones that matter. much less for them, he said.
I think it’s going to become more and more important as we move into, say, Christmas time.
Earlier in the Commons, Tory MP Steve Brine said medical advisers were running the show when it comes to Covid policy.
He claimed that Whitty in one fell swoop… changed government policy and put this country, certainly hospitality, into an effective lockdown.
Meanwhile, Joy Morrissey, MP for Beaconsfied, has been asked to apologize for suggesting he should defer to elected politicians and the Prime Minister.
In a now deleted tweet, Morrissey wrote: Perhaps the unelected public health spokesperson covid should defer to what our ELECTED MPs and the Prime Minister have decided.
Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said Morrissey should apologize for attacking the chief medical officer in this manner.
Warnings about curtailing socialization have raised concerns that pubs, bars and restaurants suffer huge losses if people choose to voluntarily stay away.
Torsten Bell, managing director of the Resolution Foundation’s economic think tank, said: If you tell people to avoid hospitality, it doesn’t matter if you don’t forbid them to do so: restaurants, pubs, bars are going to be drunk. They will lose customers and workers will lose their jobs.
Downing Street later said Chancellor Rishi Sunak would speak with representatives of the hospitality industry on the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
The prime minister’s official spokesperson said Sunak, who is currently in California, and Chief Treasury Secretary Simon Clarke, would meet with a dozen industry representatives later Thursday.
We listen to what particularly affected companies have to say. Significant support is already in place until the spring of next year, the spokesperson said.
We will continue to react in proportion to the evolution of the virus, as we have done since the start of the pandemic.
This article originally appeared on The HuffPost UK and has been updated.
Related …
Sources
2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/boris-johnson-denies-imposing-lockdown-121512834.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]