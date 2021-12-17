Boris Johnson denies imposing stealth lockdown as Tories express anger

Boris Johnson has told people to think carefully before socializing ahead of Christmas, but has not imposed any additional rules. (Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson has denied imposing a stealth lockdown after Tory MPs expressed anger at the advice to cut socialization over Christmas time.

The Prime Minister said the situation at Christmas was very different from last year.

However, he warned that people should think carefully about who they hang out with during the holiday season, sparking criticism that he was effectively cutting the custom for businesses up and down the country.

When asked if Johnson had ordered another stealth lockdown, he replied: What we have is the added protection of vaccines and the ability to test.

So if you want to do something, if you want to go to an event or a party, then the sensible thing to do, if it’s a priority, the sensible thing to do is take a test and make sure that you are careful. .

But we weren’t saying we wanted to undo things, weren’t locking things, and the quickest path to normalcy is to be boosted.

Johnson faces anger on his own after holding a press conference with Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty in which he urged people to be careful not to mix with others during the times of the holidays, but refrained from imposing new rules.

And whitty said at the briefing: There are several things we don’t know about Omicron, but all the things we do know are bad.

I think what most people do, and I think it sounds very reasonable, is to prioritize the social interactions that really matter to them and, to protect those, de-prioritize the ones that matter. much less for them, he said.

I think it’s going to become more and more important as we move into, say, Christmas time.

Earlier in the Commons, Tory MP Steve Brine said medical advisers were running the show when it comes to Covid policy.

He claimed that Whitty in one fell swoop… changed government policy and put this country, certainly hospitality, into an effective lockdown.

Meanwhile, Joy Morrissey, MP for Beaconsfied, has been asked to apologize for suggesting he should defer to elected politicians and the Prime Minister.

The story continues

In a now deleted tweet, Morrissey wrote: Perhaps the unelected public health spokesperson covid should defer to what our ELECTED MPs and the Prime Minister have decided.

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said Morrissey should apologize for attacking the chief medical officer in this manner.

Warnings about curtailing socialization have raised concerns that pubs, bars and restaurants suffer huge losses if people choose to voluntarily stay away.

Torsten Bell, managing director of the Resolution Foundation’s economic think tank, said: If you tell people to avoid hospitality, it doesn’t matter if you don’t forbid them to do so: restaurants, pubs, bars are going to be drunk. They will lose customers and workers will lose their jobs.

Downing Street later said Chancellor Rishi Sunak would speak with representatives of the hospitality industry on the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson said Sunak, who is currently in California, and Chief Treasury Secretary Simon Clarke, would meet with a dozen industry representatives later Thursday.

We listen to what particularly affected companies have to say. Significant support is already in place until the spring of next year, the spokesperson said.

We will continue to react in proportion to the evolution of the virus, as we have done since the start of the pandemic.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost UK and has been updated.

