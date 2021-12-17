Melania Trump is starting an NFT business without her husband Donald Trump – SheKnows





Melania Trump takes her first big step after leaving the White House in January; she announced Thursday that she is launching a non-fungible token (NFT) to benefit a charity. It’s a pretty bold move for the former first lady, who has spent much of the year out of the public eye – and it’s a surprising move because it doesn’t involve her husband Donald Trump. .

“Melania’s Vision” will be the continuation of her Trump administration program, “Be Best,” which received widespread criticism for attempting to eliminate cyberbullying when her husband often used social media in a negative way. But her goal with the NFT product is to help children who are aging outside of the foster care system. “I am proud to announce my new NFT business, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my continued commitment to children through my Be Best initiative,” Melania explained on Twitter. “Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children with computer skills, including programming and software development, to thrive once they leave the community of homepage. She even created her own hashtag to generate interest in her new project: #MelaniaNFT.

#MelaniaNFT https://t.co/XJN18tMllg pic.twitter.com/qMtVewbdpa

– MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) December 16, 2021

While this sounds like an exciting charity venture, some social media users noted that its website states that “a portion of the proceeds from NFT’s sales will be donated to support children in the foster care community.” So this is also a business venture for her, which will likely generate reviews for being a lucrative opportunity presented as part of a charity.

Marc-Antoine Coulon’s first digital watercolor is available for purchase until December 31 on his website for $ 183 and includes an audio message from Melania. It is not yet clear if Donald is ready to join the NFT game, but he is likely watching closely how his wife rebuilds her brand after leaving Washington, DC.

