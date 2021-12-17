Xi Jinping’s support for Vladimir Putin in conflict with the United States and NATO over the Ukrainian issue





At a virtual summit between the two leaders on Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed with his Russian envoy, Vladimir Putin, that NATO should not expand into Ukraine and deploy troops and weapons in the country. Putin and Ji held a session Tensions rise Thousands of Russian soldiers were concentrated on the Ukrainian border between Moscow and Washington. According to Putin’s foreign adviser, Yuri Ushako, the Russian and Chinese leaders discussed “growing threats to Russia’s national interests from the United States and NATO, which continue to bring their military infrastructure closer together. of the borders of Russia ”. Ushakov also told Putin that he needed to negotiate with NATO and the United States on security guarantees. According to the Chinese news agency, during a meeting with Vladimir Poutine, President Xi Jinping underlined the need for Moscow and Beijing to “defend” their security interests. Huang Jingwen / Xinhua via Zuma Press Vladimir Putin (right) said he plans to meet President Xi Jinping (left) in February to attend the Olympics. AP Photo / Alexander Zemlyanichenko, Pool, File Xi replied, “I understand Russia’s concerns and fully support our efforts to introduce these security guarantees in Russia,” the adviser continued. Xi stressed that Moscow and Beijing must “protect” their security interests, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency in Xi Hina. “Currently, under the guise of ‘democracy’ and ‘human rights’, some international powers are interfering in the internal affairs of China and Russia, brutally trampling on the norms of international law and international relations recognized, ”Xinhua said. Chinese President Vladimir Putin has reportedly called on NATO and the United States to hold talks on security guarantees. MIKHAIL METZEL / SPUTNIK / AFP via Getty Images The two leaders appear to have developed a relationship after the United States imposed sanctions on China Oppression Uyghur Muslims and Russia over the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014. “Based on principles such as non-interference in internal affairs and respect for mutual interests, a new model of cooperation has been developed between our two countries,” Putin told The Associated Press. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied planning a military operation against Ukraine, after US officials warned their allies that an invasion was possible early next year. Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands ahead of their meeting on November 12, 2021. Image by Ramil Chittikov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool, Associated Press, File Putin said he plans to meet Xi in person in Beijing in February and attend the Winter Olympics next year. The United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom have said they will not send VIPs to the Winter Olympics. Diplomatic boycott of China Human Rights Register. Other countries have said they will not send officers due to travel restrictions linked to the outbreak. With wire

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dodofinance.com/xi-jinpings-support-for-vladimir-putin-in-conflict-with-us-and-nato-over-ukraine-issue/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos