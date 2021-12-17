Donald Trump says people still say ‘Merry Christmas’ because of him





Former President Donald Trump has said Americans have started to say “Merry Christmas” “quickly” again during his presidency.

Trump told former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee that the joint holiday greeting had a resurgence when he took office in an interview that aired Thursday on conservative Newsmax. Huckabee, who was one of the main Republican opponents of Trump in 2016, claimed that “America has entered a long period where people have stopped saying ‘Merry Christmas’.”

“You’ve deliberately changed that,” Huckabee said as emotional piano and string music played in the background. “And openly said ‘Merry Christmas’, we’ll say it again.”

“It was part of my campaign,” Trump replied. “The country had started with this ‘revival’, I guess, a little before that. And it was embarrassing for the stores to say ‘Merry Christmas.’ You would see these big chains, they want your money but they don’t mean “Merry Christmas.” And they used reds and they used whites and snow, but they didn’t say “Merry Christmas.”

“When I started campaigning, I said ‘you’re going to say Merry Christmas again’. And now people are saying it, “he continued.” It was a big part of what I was doing, I was saying it all the time during that time … I’m telling you, we have it. brought back very quickly. “

Former President Donald Trump claimed victory in a “war on Christmas” battle, insisting that his presidency made Americans say “Merry Christmas” again. Trump is pictured on the phone in front of a Christmas tree in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on December 24, 2017. NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP / Getty

Huckabee agreed that Trump “really did” bring the phrase back. He said the greeting was “part of American culture” and was not intended “to exclude anyone”. He went on to say that the phrase was “just a celebration of what America does at Christmas” while stock video filmed footage of a Christmas tree decorated with the American flag and “Be Best” ornaments. .

“America loves Christmas,” Trump agreed. “Whether you are a Muslim, a Christian, a Jew, everyone loves Christmas. And they were saying ‘Merry Christmas’ until these crazy people come along and they want to stop it with everything else.”

Trump concluded by insisting he was “very proud” of his purported accomplishment of bringing the greeting back to widespread use.

There is little evidence to quantify how often people greet each other using a particular phrase during the holiday season. Regardless, perceptions that the phrase “Merry Christmas” has unfairly fallen out of favor have been frequently cited by broadly conservative commentators touting a so-called “war on Christmas” in recent years, a notion the Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly popularized on Air in 2004.

Those who have argued that “Merry Christmas” has been unfairly withdrawn from circulation have often complained that Christians are being sidelined, as other greetings like “Happy Holidays” have grown in popularity to include people who can celebrate seasonal holidays other than Christmas.

Newsweek has contacted Trump’s office for comment.

