Narendra Modis Unexpected praise for Deve Gowda

Extract of Furrows in a fieldby Sugata Srinivasaraju, courtesy Penguin Random House India from the Modi Focus and the Patel Backdrop chapter.

There can be a lot of things that make Gowda unhappy with Modi, but there is one thing that makes him happy, and that is the public recognition Modi has given Gowda. No prime minister took my name in public after I resigned in 1997. Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh did not. Congress in general tried to ignore everyone outside the dynasty. But after 2014, Modi started to take my name. He started telling people that I was a top leader, a great leader, a leader of farmers, that I had reached the top, like him, on my own, and that I should be respected. He may have praised me for achieving his goals and meeting his electoral needs, but the point is, he did. Personally, he has always been very courteous. He called me several times, received me several times at his home, and every time we sat down to talk he listens. Yes, he’s a good listener, but he never reacts. He will never react to anything mounam kalaham naasti (a Sanskrit proverb which means that there will be no quarrel if we keep silent). It’s the only thing he cultivated. When I went to see him in 2014 to quit, he treated me well. He was affectionate.

It may seem inappropriate, but Modi had mentioned his affection for Gowda when he meets him, and this too in a campaign speech, in May 2018: I meet our former Prime Minister, Shriman Deve Gowdaji, whenever ‘he’s coming to Delhi and looking for my time. That’s not all. When he comes to my house, I always go to his car to open the door to greet him. And when he leaves, I go to the car to see him go. Politically, he is our adversary, he criticizes me and votes against us in Parliament. But Deve Gowdaji is one of the greatest leaders, and I have no right to forget him. There will be differences in politics, but there are certain labels in public life, Modi said.

Gowda’s general observation of Modis’ deep need to correct attitudes and history was correct. In an interview in September 2016, Modi explained why he didn’t have time for the elite crowd in Lutyenss-Delhi. He can be seen narrowly appropriating a larger argument for self-glorification, but he was still insightful. He said: Look at the story. Patel has always been considered an unsophisticated rural; no one talked about what Morarjibhai did, only what he drank. None spoke of Deve Gowdas’ accomplishments as the son of farmers, but only projected his sleep. They also made fun of Charan Singh and in his time Ambedkar was humiliated as well. Modi had advocated for prime ministers and non-dynastic, non-congressional political pillars. It was a powerful message he sent, urging people to look beyond Congress and beyond the dynasty.

Gowda was not aware of this interview. When he heard what Modi had said, he entered a long loop: I agree with Modi’s point. Other than the congressional dynasty, they don’t want to take anybody’s names. Manmohan Singh served this country for ten years. Is his name somewhere? In the naming of all public programs and public institutions, their imagination once stopped with a name of Gandhi. Modi is trying to change all of that. He took Nehru’s memorial from Teen Murti and turned it into a museum for all prime ministers. This is a good thing. It’s a big country, and as Thyagaraja said Endaromahanubhavulu, many great men have shaped this nation. How can modern history be built around a single name and a single family? My respect for Nehru and the other members of this family is there on one side, I wouldn’t deny it, but when it comes to the nation, we have to recognize each other’s contribution. Congress began to recognize other leaders who served their own party and the nation only when they feared Modi and the BJP might take them all. There should be genuine consideration and respect; nothing should happen out of fear. No one becomes prime minister like that. Only a fool can be convinced that this happens like magic. You can be at the top for ten days, ten months, or ten years, but luck alone doesn’t get you there. There is hard work, political movements, persistence and decades of waiting, and of course, there is the rain of God’s grace. Getting there, I think, is the hardest part, but surviving it is relatively easy. If you don’t have a majority like Modi, you have to keep compromising. You will survive and float longer. I chose not to.

Gowda also revealed that Modi is seeking some sort of political alignment with him. At an NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi in early 2019, he took HD Kumaraswamy, son of Gowdas and the incumbent Chief Minister of Karnataka, aside and apparently said: Your father is still addicted to Congress politics. He will not compromise with our policy. But Congress wants to destroy you. You are resigning today and will be sworn in tomorrow with our support as Nitish Kumar. I will put you to work for a full five years. This was around the time when congressional lawmakers were preparing to switch to BJP and destabilize the coalition government. But Kumaraswamy politely declined the offer: My son said I didn’t want to hurt my father at that age. He suffers. My government can stay or go, in his old age I cannot hurt my father’s feelings. It was the same Kumaraswamy who aligned with the BJP in 2006, against Gowdas’s will, but now he was unwilling to cross the line. In fact, a day before Modi praised Gowda at a campaign rally in 2018, the patriarch said in an interview that he would deny his son if he aligned with the BJP after the election in the assembly.