Turkish lira continues to fall with latest Erdogan rate cut

The Central Bank of Turkey cut its key rate by 100 basis points to 14% on Thursday, making a fourth cut in as many months, in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unconventional view that high interest rates result in high inflation, although prices continue to skyrocket in the midst of the current crisis. free fall of the Turkish lira.

In a sign of growing mistrust of Ankara’s economic management, the pound tumbled past 15 against the dollar on Thursday, hitting record lows. The currency was already in free fall in anticipation of the rate cut, losing some 10% of its value this week alone.

The four rate cuts since September, totaling 500 basis points, have pushed real yields deep into negative territory. Annual consumer inflation hit 21.3% in November, according to official data, which itself is widely disputed as unreliable. No matter how hard Ankara tries to camouflage inflation, skyrocketing increases in the prices of commodities such as food, automobiles and energy that carry a significant weight in the inflation basket threaten to propel the rate up. Annual consumer inflation at 32% in December, which would mean real returns. sinking to -18% and the economy is sinking deeper into uncharted waters.

The central bank intervened in the foreign exchange market four times this month, apparently on orders from governments to prevent what it described as unhealthy price formations, selling about $ 4 billion in foreign exchange, even though it has exhausted its foreign exchange reserves and has come to depend on currency. trades. The interventions failed to slow the pound crash, but there was a silver lining that the currency collapse could deter the bank from further rate cuts.

The banks’ monetary policy committee had mentioned limited room for further rate cuts after its November 18 meeting. Governor of the Central Bank Sahap Kavcioglu posted a similar post earlier this month, which also appeared to raise the possibility that the bank would keep rates unchanged in December. For Erdogan, however, withdrawing from his stubbornness over rate cuts would have been a political fiasco. He therefore continued to the detriment of dragging Turkey into total economic uncertainty.

The relentless rush for dollars despite significant improvements in the industrial outlet and the current account balance is another sign of the worsening government credibility problem. Industrial production rose 8.5% per year in October, with manufacturing output increasing by around 9%, according to official data released on December 13. Simultaneously, the current account data showed a Surplus of $ 3.2 billion in October, driven by hard currency earnings from the tourism sector. It was the third month in a row that Turkey posted a current account surplus, reducing its annual current account deficit to $ 15 billion. The 2021 deficit was originally forecast at $ 21 billion.

Such macroeconomic indicators may sound bright, but they are of little concern to ordinary people, who are grappling with skyrocketing prices and scrambling to find hard currencies to protect their savings from inflation and devaluation. the pound.

Consumer prices are expected to rise by as much as 10% in December, bringing the annual rate to 32%. The widening gap between the inflation rate and the central bank rate of 14% would further discourage deposit holders from keeping their money in lire.

According to official data, 64.2% of all bank deposits, valued at 5.4 trillion lire ($ 350 billion), was in foreign currency as of December 6. In other words, around 35% of deposits are still in lira, but everyone is aware that sticking to lira means negative real returns or the melting of savings. Thus, people remain ready to switch to the dollar despite the surge in the price of the greenback amid declining confidence in the Erdogan government.

The value of a pound fell to an average of 6.9 cents in mid-December, from 11.7 cents in September, when the central bank began to cut rates. That means an appalling 41% depreciation in four months.

Even more alarming, the future does not look bright for any improvement. Both the governments’ approach and the external financial trends point to a further depreciation of the pound and therefore the deterioration of other economic parameters, first and foremost inflation.

With annual inflation in the United States at a four-decade high of 6.8%, the Federal Reserve is turning hawkish, planning to phase out its pandemic bond-buying stimulus faster than expected and raise interest rates. ‘interest three times next year. The Fed’s balance sheet reached about $ 9 trillion, up from $ 3.7 trillion before the pandemic. As the Fed cuts liquidity down the road, the dollar would appreciate, causing global ripples. Preparing for the impact, developing countries in particular have raised interest rates to defend their currencies, with the exception of Turkey. Insisting on irrational policies, the Erdogan government condemned the pound to deeply negative real returns.

Erdogan hopes lower borrowing costs will help economic growth bolster his declining popular support ahead of the 2023 election. Yet he refuses to acknowledge how infuriating the population is by soaring prices. To allay their discontent, Erdogan seems to be counting on the 50% hike in the minimum wage, which he was careful to personally announce on Thursday, shortly after the central bank rate cut. The minimum wage paid by more than half of the country’s wage earners and a benchmark for the wages of others has been raised to 4,250 lire ($ 275) per month for next year, but unruly inflation is expected to exceed 40% in the next year. first trimester. 2022 threatens to dampen the hopes of the president.

In summary, Erdogan may be considering navigating the turmoil by taking greater economic risks, including expanding cash gaps and increasing borrowing costs, but he will struggle to regain the credibility that he has. ‘he lost. The ancient wisdom that trust, like the soul, never returns once it is gone is truer than ever for Turkey.