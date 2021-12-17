Judge sets out January arguments for lawsuits to hold Trump accountable for U.S. Capitol riot





By Katelyn Polantz, CNN reporter, Crime and Justice

Three civil lawsuits filed by lawmakers and Capitol Police officers seeking to hold Donald Trump and his closest advisers accountable for the U.S. Capitol riot are moving forward after months of inaction.

DC District Court Judge Amit Mehta made oral arguments on whether the cases – which are separate from Congressional inquiries or criminal inquiries – should be dismissed by January 10.

But the prosecution movement comes as the US House uncovers more evidence that Trump’s White House wants to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential vote.

In a complaint that Mehta will consider, former House impeachment official Eric Swalwell sued Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and Republican Representative Mo Brooks, claiming their Jan.6 speeches prompted riot and caused emotional distress to members. of Congress.

Brooks has so far made arguments that he cannot be held responsible because when he appeared on January 6, he was acting within his political mandate.

In another, two U.S. Capitol Police officers sued Trump, claiming he ordered his supporters to assault them.

In the third trial, Representative Bennie Thompson and other lawmakers accused Trump and Rudy Giuliani of plotting with far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to incite the Jan.6 insurgency. Thompson withdrew from the trial when he became a member of the Special House Committee investigating Jan.6.

Some of the complaints cite a post-civil war law designed to address violence and intimidation by the Ku Klux Klan.

Mehta, who is also overseeing the Oath Keepers criminal conspiracy case on January 6, will begin to weigh in on major questions about Trump’s role in the insurgency and whether the former president and other leading right-wing figures are protected against legal fallout.

Some Republican leaders in Congress had cited civil lawsuits as a way to blame Trump after he was impeached but acquitted by the Senate for the events of January 6. over 700 rioters on the grounds and inside the Capitol that day, as intruders and assaults are punishable by law.

Trump and his top advisers have not been charged with any crimes. Trump and others who are being sued have argued that they are not responsible for the actions of the people who stormed the Capitol.

