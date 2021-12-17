British Tories lose secure seat, dealing Boris Johnson hard blow





The British Conservative Party of LONDON suffered an electoral defeat on Friday in a constituency it had represented for more than a century, dealing a second blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a week of political unrest that rocked its leaders . In a competition Thursday to select a new Member of Parliament for North Shropshire, a district near the Wales border in north-west London, voters ditched the Tories in favor of the centrist Liberal Democrats in one of the biggest voting upheavals of recent years. The victorious Liberal Democrat candidate, Helen Morgan, overturned a majority of nearly 23,000 won by former Tory lawmaker Owen Paterson in the last general election in 2019. Mr Paterson, a former cabinet minister who held the office sits since 1997, resigned last month after breaking lobbying rules despite Mr Johnson’s unsuccessful efforts to save him.

The defeat follows a rebellion on Tuesday in which around 100 of Mr Johnson’s own lawmakers refused to support the government’s plans to control the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. In addition to embarrassing Mr Johnson, the mutiny forced him to rely on the support of the opposition Labor Party to push through the measures, undermining his authority.

When the results in North Shropshire were announced early Friday, Ms Morgan had secured 17,957 votes; Neil Shastri-Hurst, the curator, got 12,032; and Ben Wood, for Labor, had received 3,686. the counting of the Thursday elections took place overnight. Tonight the people of North Shropshire spoke on behalf of the British people, Ms Morgan said after her victory. They said loud and clear, Boris Johnson, the party is over. She added that voters decided Mr Johnson was unfit to lead and they wanted a change. She thanked Labor supporters who gave her their voices, saying: Together we have shown that we can defeat the Tories not with behind closed doors deals, but with common sense at the ballot box. Even before the loss of the seat, there was speculation that Mr Johnson could face a formal challenge to his leadership just over two years after winning a landslide general election victory in December 2019.

To cast a vote of no confidence, 54 of its MPs are expected to write to Graham Brady, the chairman of the committee representing Conservative backbenchers. These letters are confidential, but analysts don’t think the prospect is near. Parliament is now on recess, giving Mr Johnson a short political respite. Even so, Friday’s result is likely to increase nervousness in Downing Street as North Shropshire was one of the Conservative Party’s safest seats, in an area of ​​Britain that backed Brexit Mr Johnsons defining the political project. Despite their pro-European stance, the Liberal Democrats who finished far behind Labor in North Shropshire in the 2019 general election successfully presented themselves as the Tories’ only credible challengers in the constituency.

In doing so, they appeared to have persuaded a significant number of Labor voters to switch to them in order to defeat the Tories. Earlier this year, the Liberal Democrats caused another upheaval when they won another seat for Mr Johnson’s party in the well-heeled Chesham and Amersham district of north-west London. To some extent, the circumstances of Mr Paterson’s resignation have always made the North Shropshire seat difficult for the Conservative Party to defend. But critics say Mr Johnson was the main architect of the situation through his unsuccessful efforts to save Mr Paterson last month. Mr Johnson’s reputation has since been weakened by claims his staff organized Christmas parties in Downing Street last year at a time when they were banned under coronavirus restrictions.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case is investigating the allegations and his report is expected shortly. Mr Johnson also faces the question of whether he misled his own ethics counselor about what he knew about the source of funding for a costly renovation of his Downing Street apartment. In recent weeks, Labor has edged out the Tories in several opinion polls which have also seen a drop in Mr Johnson’s approval ratings. Political analysts have said this could put the prime minister in a vulnerable position, given the transactional nature of his party. The Conservative Party is a ruthless machine to win elections, said Jonathan Powell, former chief of staff to Prime Minister Tony Blair. If this continues in an election cycle, the party will get rid of him quickly. But, while the political climate remains volatile, most voters are likely more concerned about the impact of the Omicron variant as they prepare for the holiday season. Mr Johnson has placed his hopes for political recovery on a rapid rollout of the coronavirus booster vaccinations. Earlier this year, his fortunes recovered when Britain’s initial vaccination effort proved swift and successful, allowing the country to lift all restrictions in July.

Speaking ahead of the North Shropshire result, Matthew Goodwin, professor of politics at the University of Kent, said Mr Johnson could recover but he could also be in danger of handing the next election to Labor because of his mistakes.

I don’t think it’s over for Johnson, said Professor Goodwin, I think it’s salvageable. He added: But Johnson has entered this territory where oppositions don’t necessarily win elections because governments end up losing them. Mr Johnson was chosen to lead his party in 2019 because of his record of electoral victories and because he has pledged to ensure that Britain leaves the European Union. Now that it does, his position could become vulnerable if it were to be seen as an electoral handicap for the party, Professor Goodwin said, adding that there was a perception among Tory lawmakers that Mr Johnson had no philosophical and intellectual project behind his post as prime minister. .

