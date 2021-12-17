Behind China’s Great Pandemic Wall

In China, the few doctors and officials who have suggested the policy should be relaxed have been shut down, often abruptly.

Famous Shanghai doctor Zhang Wenhong, known as Chinas Dr Fauci, has been under investigation for plagiarism after saying China may have to coexist with the virus. (He was subsequently cleared.)

Zero tolerance portrayed as socialist success

Authorities and their online gatekeepers in China have good reason to suppress dissenting voices. According to the official account, China’s zero-tolerance policy against COVID-19 is a resounding success, underscoring the superiority of its socialist system, especially over chaotic democracies.

In China, the official death toll from COVID-19 is below 5,000, with nearly all deaths in Hubei province and its capital, Wuhan. As the state media never tire of pointing out, in the United States, approximately 800,000 people have died.

Even allowing for an underestimation and, of course, leaving out how the virus spread in the first place, China’s suppression strategy has given the ruling party powerful talking points at home. .

But as anyone who has paid attention will know, COVID-19 is not a short three-act play, rather it is a long-running television drama that spans years of trials and tribulations. So how is China doing in the long run?

China’s suppression strategy is rational in many ways, but not necessarily for the reasons Beijing will make you aware of.

The public health system is a rocky work in progress and still struggles to gain the trust of the public.

China enjoys state capacity beyond the dreams of other countries, which has been demonstrated during the pandemic. Want to shut down Wuhan, test 10 million people in three days, and monitor them to the last centimeter to make sure they stay home? No problem.

But China lacks state capacity on the other end of the equation, when a generalized epidemic occurs. The public health system is a rocky work in progress and still struggles to gain the trust of the public.

For a ruling party that emphasizes stability above all else, it is simply not acceptable to let the virus spread, especially in an aging society with tens of millions of lifelong smokers.

Enforcing stability is even more crucial ahead of the Communist Party’s five-year convention, scheduled for late next year, when Xi seeks a third term.

The president and his inner court are already fighting to keep the real estate market afloat, the sector which holds most of the household wealth and which stimulates the economy.

They cannot afford to repeat the scenes that struck Wuhan in early 2020, when hospitals were overwhelmed and bodies were left to freeze on the winter streets.

The suppression strategy worked well at first, with the economy reopening faster than that of any large country. China’s export machine produced record sales while other economies faltered.

But things are getting more complicated now. The virus is still spreading in different parts of the country, leading to brutal shutdowns, closed factories, slow-moving workers and stressed communities. The omicron strain is already here.

Conservative consumers, instead of boosting the economy, don’t spend. As a result, the authorities must do what they want to avoid: relax credit for more infrastructure spending to spur growth.

There are suggestions that China could start reopening after the Games, but if it does, it will be done with caution and to reward a few friendly countries and business leaders.

By all accounts, locals won’t be happy to see foreigners returning. They see a West that rejected China during the pandemic, not the other way around, according to a recent column in The Economist. Their bitterness will be long-lasting, and not on the zero-COVID policy.

Despite all of its weaknesses, China still sees the world coming to it, rather than the other way around. Just look at how he treats the United States.

All meetings with the Biden administration were instigated by Washington, and even then those in China were held in Tianjin, an hour from the capital, which is protected by an additional level of quarantine.

In this regard, COVID-19 is a metaphor for the major geopolitical trends of a China and a ruling party that are more confident, islander, resentful and determined to go their own way.

In other words, the world will come to Xi, or at least see him on his terms, and not the other way around.