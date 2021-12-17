Will Prime Minister Modi break his own precedent and fire Ajay Mishra “Teni”?

Legally, the potential problem for Teni would also stem from the fact that the SIT invoked Article 120B dealing with the criminal association in this case.

Since the murders are presented as part of a planned conspiracy, this opens up the possibility for people not present at the scene, like Teni himself, to be called into the case.

Whether or not that happens is a different issue, but as it stands, Teni is in the dock and that’s something BJP members recognize.

A section of the UP BJP believes that it is better for the party to cut its losses and sack Teni, otherwise the anger of the farmers will remain a problem in the next elections, thus thwarting the objective of the repeal of the agricultural laws by Modi. .

Another argument put forward is that the party should set Teni’s example and show voters that when it comes to law and order, it does not even spare its own ministers. The idea is that if he is to be removed, it must be so that it is the BJP and not the Opposition that benefits.

Teni only makes matters worse with his outbursts of anger at reporters when asked about the charges against his son Ashish. Even a few TV stations generally sympathetic to the BJP are now calling for its removal.