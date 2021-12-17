Politics
Will Prime Minister Modi break his own precedent and fire Ajay Mishra “Teni”?
Legally, the potential problem for Teni would also stem from the fact that the SIT invoked Article 120B dealing with the criminal association in this case.
Since the murders are presented as part of a planned conspiracy, this opens up the possibility for people not present at the scene, like Teni himself, to be called into the case.
Whether or not that happens is a different issue, but as it stands, Teni is in the dock and that’s something BJP members recognize.
A section of the UP BJP believes that it is better for the party to cut its losses and sack Teni, otherwise the anger of the farmers will remain a problem in the next elections, thus thwarting the objective of the repeal of the agricultural laws by Modi. .
Another argument put forward is that the party should set Teni’s example and show voters that when it comes to law and order, it does not even spare its own ministers. The idea is that if he is to be removed, it must be so that it is the BJP and not the Opposition that benefits.
Teni only makes matters worse with his outbursts of anger at reporters when asked about the charges against his son Ashish. Even a few TV stations generally sympathetic to the BJP are now calling for its removal.
The political cost of eliminating Teni is not significant as he does not have much influence outside his own district. The “Brahmin reaction” we are talking about is bogus and the community is unlikely to abandon BJP, at least with regard to Teni.
In contrast, the BJP has alienated at least Terai Sikhs over the Lakhimpur Kheri issue, which could harm the party to some extent in districts like Pilibhit and Kheri in UP and Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, in addition of course from the Punjab where the damage has already been done.
It remains to be seen what Modi will decide. In this case, however, it may not be a good idea to wait. It might have been wiser for the party to suppress Teni before repealing farm laws, as the latter measure may have been able to mitigate the impact of the former.
But that can only be said with hindsight. Perhaps the BJP may not have fully anticipated what exactly SIT would do, or that Teni would begin to self-destruct in public.
(With contributions from Piyush Rai.)
