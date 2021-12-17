Kim Kardashian didn’t care about left-wing criticism of her work with Trump: ‘Destroy me then’





Kim Kardashian didn’t care about the criticism she received from the left for her work with former President Donald Trump.

Kardashian explained his decision to work on criminal justice reform alongside Trump during an interview on the “Honestly with Bari Weiss” podcast.

Kim Kardashian said she never cared about criticism of her work with former President Donald Trump. (Photo by Gotham / GC Images)

“I really don’t care about the criticisms,” Kardashian told Weiss. “I mean, my reputation on someone’s life? Destroy me then. I really don’t care. It wasn’t even an option. And he did the right thing.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star then admitted that she wasn’t “about politics” at all.

KIM KARDASHIAN PASSES THE BABY BAR EXAM

“I’m just doing the right thing; I’m really not doing politics at all,” she added. “It’s really about the people on the inside and if there’s anything I can do, it doesn’t matter if it’s Obama, Biden, Trump, I’m willing to work with anyone. It’s not really to be loved. If I could change someone’s life, that’s what it is for me. “

Kardashian worked with Trump to gain support for the First Step Act. It promulgated the legislation on December 21, 2018.

President Donald Trump shaking hands with Kim Kardashian West at the White House. The two worked together to pass the First Step Act which focused on criminal justice reform. (AP Photo / Evan Vucci, FILE)

The reality TV star is working to become a lawyer. Kardashian announced earlier this week that she has finally passed the “baby bar” exam. Since she takes a non-traditional path to becoming a lawyer, Kardashian must pass two bar exams.

The star failed her first three attempts and was even battling COVID-19 on her third attempt.

“Looking in the mirror, I’m really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection,” Kardashian wrote in a social media post announcing the news. “It was not easy nor put back to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got up each time and studied harder and tried again until I do it !!! “

President Donald Trump listens to Kim Kardashian West, one of the celebrities who has advocated for criminal justice reform, speak at a second-chance hiring event in the East Room of the White House , Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo / Evan Vucci, FILE)

The 41-year-old ended her news with an inspiring note: “At the end of the day, never give up, even when you hold onto a thread you can do it !!!!! Put your mind on it and get it right. – does it because it feels so good once you’re on the other side! “

