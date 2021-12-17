Michael Cohen sues US and Donald Trump, claiming retaliation for book | Ap





NEW YORK Michael Cohen on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump and the federal government on Thursday, accusing them of plotting to send him back to jail for publishing a book.

The Cohens case, filed in Manhattan Federal Court, centers on a series of bizarre events in the summer of 2020 after his release from Otisville jail into house arrest to serve a three-year sentence for lying in Congress, campaign finance violations and other financial crimes. Cohen was sent home due to the coronavirus pandemic, only to then be returned to prison.

The Justice Department’s about-face, Cohen argues in the lawsuit, was retaliation for his planned briefs on his work as Trump’s personal attorney.

I will never stop until all these animals who seek to destroy our democracy are held accountable for their unconstitutional and immoral acts! Cohen tweeted.

He seeks unspecified damages from the federal government and Trump. Cohen says the lawsuit was just one example of Trump using government levers to punish enemies, noting further efforts by the federal government to arrest the books of Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, and the former White House National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Cohen, 55, was released from prison in May 2020 as the coronavirus ravaged Otisville prison in Orange County, where he was being held. He was taken into house arrest thanks to a Bureau of Prisons discharge program that has led many white-collar criminals, elderly and immunocompromised inmates at increased risk of COVID-19 leaving prison prematurely.

Cohen quickly began to tweet that he was working on a book, Disloyal: A Memoir. #Willspeaksoon, he promised.

On July 9, Cohen visited a lower Manhattan courthouse for a recording with authorities overseeing his home confinement. A probation officer presented Cohen with an unusual document demanding that he not speak to or through the media. The document, Cohen says, also prevented him from publishing his book during his home confinement.)

The aim is to avoid glorifying or advertising your status as a convicted inmate serving time in the community, the document said.

Cohen refused to sign the papers and he was taken back to jail. The move, Cohen says, was retaliation and a violation of his First Amendment rights. He believes then Attorney General Bill Barr and Trump himself orchestrated the ordeal.

On July 23, Judge Alvin Hellerstein ordered Cohen’s return from house arrest.

I have never seen such a clause in 21 years as a judge, convicting people and reviewing the conditions of supervised release, Hellerstein said. Why would the Bureau of Prisons ask for something like this … unless there is a goal of retaliation?

The purpose of Mr. Cohen’s transfer from house arrest to jail is retaliation, and retaliation for his desire to exercise his First Amendment rights to publish a book, the judge said.

Cohen was a Bulldog Trumps lawyer for decades until 2018, when he began to cooperate with authorities. The move came after an FBI investigation into hidden money payments Cohen made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump.

Cohens’ book contained damning allegations that Trump made anti-Semitic remarks against prominent Jewish figures, as well as racist comments about former President Barack Obama, Nelson Mandela and others.

2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thederrick.com/ap/national/michael-cohen-sues-us-donald-trump-claiming-retaliation-for-book/article_3f7f8181-b3a2-59d1-9fc7-7b01aae2fd2b.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos