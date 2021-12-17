End Brexit protocol line to strike steel deal with US, Boris Johnson urged – POLITICO





LONDON Three of Britain’s former secretaries from Northern Ireland are warning Prime Minister Boris Johnson to settle Brexit feuds or continue to be snubbed by Joe Biden over steel tariffs. Former Cabinet ministers from all political backgrounds urged the PM to heed his US counterparts’ protective approach to Northern Ireland, which faces unrest over its deals post-Brexit trade. Biden has refused to negotiate with Britain on punishing Donald Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs despite an agreement with the EU on the issue. Reports suggest he is also preparing to speak to Japan, which wants its own accord. Meanwhile, the protocol was agreed in the Brexit deal to avoid a politically sensitive hard border between Northern Ireland, part of the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland, a member state of the EU. But Britain has pushed for changes, arguing the arrangement disrupts business and exacerbates sectarian tensions. The EU said it was open to technical adjustments, but reiterated the arrangement is necessary to protect its single market. The UK government insists the protocol and the steel issues are unrelated. But an American memo leaked to the Financial Times last month, said Washington was unwilling to discuss the steel issue until negotiations for the Northern Irish protocol were concluded. It is clear that the United States is in no rush to solve the problem. There are also fears that the UK government will end legal proceedings related to the “unrest”. Another aggravating factor in Washington is the long and bloody conflict between trade unionists and Irish Republicans. No. 10 [Downing Street] Bidens’ commitment to Northern Ireland should not be underestimated, Peter Mandelson, a former Northern Ireland secretary at the time of New Labor, told POLITICO. If Johnson jeopardizes stability and the fulfillment of treaty obligations, it will have systemic repercussions for US-UK relations. Paul Murphy, who also served under Tony Blair, said: The sooner we can solve the problem with the Protocol, the sooner we can solve the trade problem. He argued that there has been too much megaphone diplomacy on the Protocol issue and that it needs a proper resolution and intervention from the Prime Minister. Julian Smith, who was the first Cabinet minister to serve on the Northern Ireland office under Johnson, said on Twitter that solving the problem of the Northern Ireland protocol as soon as possible and in a balanced way will unblock many American problems. A fourth former Northern Ireland secretary, Theresa Villiers, insisted the UK must explain to Washington that the protocol, which drew an effective trade border between Britain and Northern Ireland, must be renegotiated to protect the peace agreement. “The Americans have a long standing interest in the Belfast agreement, but the maintenance of the protocol undermines this agreement because it changed the status of Northern Ireland to the United Kingdom, without the consent of the people”, a- she declared. “The UK government must engage closely and actively with Washington to explain why it is necessary to change the protocol to maintain the integrity of the Belfast Accord.”

