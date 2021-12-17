Bhutan bestows PM Modi with highest civilian decoration, thanks him for his support

In another honor bestowed by a foreign nation, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now received Bhutan’s highest civilian decoration. Bhutan now bestows the country’s highest civilian honor – Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo – on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering took to social media to deliver the big news.

PM Modi is now honored by Bhutan. Making the announcement, the Office of the Prime Minister of Bhutan wrote on Facebook, delighted to hear His Majesty (i.e. the King of Bhutan) pronounce Your Excellency Modijis Narendra Modi’s name for the highest decoration civilian, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo. In addition, Bhutan’s PMO mentioned that Prime Minister Modis’ support for the nation was a major factor for the honor.

The PM’s office further described PM Modi as a great spiritual human being. SM underlined all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji has shown over the years and especially during the pandemic. Well deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, consider Your Excellency a great spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating this honor in person, he said.

Bhutan, latest country to bestow Prime Minister Modi with highest civilian honor

Bhutan is the latest and closest of India’s close neighbors to bestow its highest civilian honor on Prime Minister Modi. Prior to that, the current Indian Prime Minister received the highest honors from Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Russia, Maldives, Palestine and Bahrain respectively.

The honor comes as an appreciation for India’s friendly approach to Bhutan under the leadership of Prime Minister Modis. During the pandemic, India had extended its support to the neighboring country in the form of vaccines, medicines and other emergency services. This honor reassures the mutual relations between the two countries. Prime Minister Modi’s honor with the country’s highest decoration comes amid growing border tensions between China and Bhutan. Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo is the highest decoration awarded generally in recognition of a life of service to the people and kingdom of Bhutan.

Image: Twitter