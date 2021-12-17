Pegasus spyware found on the phone of jailed Narendra Modi critic | India

The Indian government’s case against Rona Wilson, a jailed Indian activist and critic of the Narendra Modis administration, is set to be re-examined after allegations that her cell phone was hacked using ‘Israeli-made spyware just months before his controversial arrest.

A forensic analysis of Wilson’s phone by Amnesty International revealed that he was infected with NSO group spyware called Pegasus between July 2017 and March 2018, three months before his arrest on terrorism grounds.

Wilson is part of a network of more than a dozen writers, lawyers and artists who have defended the rights of indigenous communities and low caste Indians and who have been detained since 2018.

Members denied a series of terrorism offenses, including a plot to assassinate Modi.

Since then, evidence gathered by digital researchers suggests that they have been subjected to intrusive digital weapons. Activists and lawyers who reviewed the cases alleged that they involved serious procedural irregularities on the part of Indian authorities.

The evidence cited against them had been placed on laptops used by activists, including Wilson, according to a study by the American digital forensics firm Arsenal Consulting.

The claim that Pegasus was deployed against Wilson by an NSO government client is the most recent example of how digital surveillance tools appear to have been used against militants.

The Guardian previously reported that Wilson’s cell phone number was included in a leaked database at the heart of Project Pegasus, an investigation of the NSO group by the Guardian, the Washington Post and other media outlets.

The project was coordinated by the French association Forbidden Stories.

Once a phone is infected with Pegasus, the spyware operators have full access, including the ability to intercept phone calls, read text messages, infiltrate encrypted apps, and track location. physicality of an individual. Spyware can also turn a mobile into a listening device by remotely controlling the mobile recorder.

The leaked database contained tens of thousands of phone numbers of human rights activists, lawyers, journalists and dissidents allegedly selected as persons of interest by government clients of NSO Group, which sells software. monitoring.

Although the data is an indication of intent, the presence of a number in the data does not reveal whether there has been an attempt to infect the phone with spyware such as Pegasus, the phone monitoring tool. company signatures, or whether an attempt was successful.

The database included not only Wilson’s number, but also those of several members of an activist network who have been arrested over the past three years in India and charged with terrorist offenses.

Project Pegasus partner Amnesty Internationals Security Lab reviewed two backups of Wilson’s iPhone shared by its defense team with Arsenal Consulting.

Etienne Maynier, a technologist at Amnesty International’s security lab, said his analysis confirmed Arsenal’s findings that Wilson’s phone was compromised by Pegasus in July 2017 and then again in February and March 2018.

Between these two periods, Amnesty discovered that Wilson’s phone was the target of 15 SMS messages containing Pegasus attack links. Clicking on any of them could also have compromised the phone.

This case adds to evidence uncovered during Project Pegasus on the illegal surveillance of human rights defenders in India using products from the NSO Group, Maynier said.

Amnesty International calls for an independent, impartial and transparent investigation into the illegal surveillance targeted against Rona Wilson and all other human rights defenders targeted by Pegasus in India.

NSO has strongly denied that the leaked database at the heart of Project Pegasus is in any way related to the company or its customers. NSO has also said that its government clients are only supposed to use its surveillance tools to fight serious crime and terrorism, and that it is investigating credible allegations of abuse.

The Indian government has neither confirmed nor denied that it is a client of NSO.

In a statement in response to questions about the Wilsons case, a spokesperson for NSO said: Without speaking to specific countries and customers, the allegations raised in this investigation are unclear.

Once a democratic country legally uses due process tools to investigate a suspected person for the purpose of overthrowing a (democratically elected) government, this would in no way be considered an abuse of those tools.

NSO was placed on a US blacklist by the Biden administration after determining that the Israeli spyware maker acted contrary to US foreign policy and national security interests.

India’s federal counterterrorism body, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), has rejected Arsenals’ findings, saying the company does not have locus standi give its opinion, and noting that the Indian governments forensic lab has not discovered any malware on Wilson devices. NIA spokesperson Vijayanta Goyal Arya said the prosecution documents were filed on the basis of prosecutable evidence. She declined to comment on the new forensic findings.

Sanjay Kak, filmmaker and writer, who worked with Wilson on campaigns for the release of political prisoners, told the Washington Post that Wilson was a quintessential self-effacing figure.

Ironically, he’s now on the other end of the machine he’s worked against, Kak said.

The Indian Supreme Court in October ordered an independent investigation into whether the government had used Pegasus to illegally spy on journalists, activists and political opponents.

Project Pegasus, including evidence that an Indian opposition campaign manager was spied on during a heated election competition in the state, sparked a continuing uproar that raised concerns over the reduction in the space for dissent in the country.