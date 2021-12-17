China will exhaust all means to attract global talent, says Xi Jinping, China News





China calls for more global talent to bolster technological innovation and national power, as foreign investors increasingly fear that Beijing’s “dual traffic” strategy will divert it further inward and hamper the international collaboration. China “will exhaust all means” to recruit smart and innovative professionals from all over the world, President Xi Jinping said in a speech at a national talent labor conference in September. The transcript, published Thursday on Qiushi, a state newspaper covering the philosophy of government of the Communist Party of China, set a clear timeline for China to become a global powerhouse in science and technology within two decades. “The emphasis on independent talent cultivation should not mean self-isolation,” Xi said. “China needs the participation of global talents, while its development also provides opportunities for global talents,” Xi said. Xi said China needs to implement more proactive policies to attract the best professionals, who are scarce, and form a “talent system with global appeal and competitive advantage.” With generous funding and high-level jobs, China has long sought scientists from overseas, including from Japan. In September, Dr Akira Fujishima, chemist and “father of photocatalysis”, joined Shanghai University for Science and Technology. The Shanghai university and government will invest several million yuan to create a research institute for his team. Dr Mikoshiba Katsuhiko joined ShanghaiTech University in 2019 to continue his research in molecular neurobiology. Shuai Ke, previously a full professor of biological chemistry at UCLA, also joined Nanjing University in July as the technological rivalry between China and the United States escalated. Xi’s speech was delivered amid growing concern that China’s “dual circulation” strategy, which focuses more on domestic consumption and aims to strengthen self-sufficiency in high-tech manufacturing , can restrict the participation of foreign companies and experts. China’s strict border restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic have come under heavy criticism from international business groups and have increased the risk of losing foreign experts, potentially exacerbating its talent problem. Xi also stressed the importance of breaking down institutional and bureaucratic barriers to build a system that cultivates and encourages talent. China will build an army of young tech professionals, who are currently hampered by limited leadership and promotion opportunities, as well as the general pressure of life, Xi said. “Studies show that the age of 25 to 45 is the best time for scientists to invent and create, but many talented young people invest too much energy in academic credential reviews and project applications, all over the place. facing many practical difficulties such as housing and admitting children to schools. The focal point for cultivating strategic talents should be placed on technology, “Xi said. Special policies and flexible measures should be provided to the right people, and “failures should be allowed and forgiven,” he said. Support for the development of technological talent was also highlighted at the central economic working conference last Friday, which included the development of a decade-long program to conduct fundamental research, the reorganization of major science laboratories across the countries and the continued international cooperation on technology. Scores of foreign workers from European companies operating in China remain stranded outside the country due to travel restrictions, according to a report released earlier this year by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China. This article first appeared in South China Morning Post.

