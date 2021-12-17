Connect with us

Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Bhutan’s highest civilian honor

Published

8 seconds ago

on

By


File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering | ANI photo

Text size:

Thimphu: Bhutan on Friday bestowed its highest civilian honor Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the country’s national holiday.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said on social media that he was delighted to hear His Majesty pronounce the name Narendra Modi of Your Excellency Modiji for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo.

SM underlined all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji has shown over the years and especially during the pandemic.

“A lot of merit! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, consider Your Excellency a great spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating this honor in person, ”the office of the Prime Minister of Bhutan said in a statement on Facebook.

He wished his compatriots on the national holiday of Bhutan.

Read also : How Delhi-Dhaka economic partnership could flourish and improve connectivity, analysts say

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India needs free, fair, uninhibited and interrogative journalism even more as it faces multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. To maintain journalism of this quality, it takes smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://theprint.in/india/pm-narendra-modi-conferred-with-bhutans-highest-civilian-award/783043/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article