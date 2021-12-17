Turkish currency hits new low again





ISTANBUL The Turkish lira hit new lows on Thursday after the Central Bank cut interest rates for the fourth month in a row in what has become President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s increasingly personal fight to turn around a struggling economy . The lira dipped to 15.60 against the dollar in the hours following the rate cut, down 5% on the day. The cut has been widely expected since Erdogan announced his intention to cut rates last month despite soaring inflation of over 20%. Mr Erdogan has resisted the generally accepted policy of raising interest rates to contain inflation, choosing instead to cut rates in an effort to spur growth ahead of elections in 18 months. He has promised to increase production and employment in what he describes as an economic war of independence.

Lowering the value of the lira appears to be part of a policy aimed at making Turkey more competitive in export markets. Lira has lost almost 50 percent of its value this year.

Still, the currency crash has hit Turkish citizens with almost daily price increases and inflation rates of 21%, though analysts say unofficial rates are double that. As a sign of the urgency of the economic situation, shortly after Thursday’s rate cut, Erdogan announced during a televised press briefing at the presidential palace that he would raise the minimum wage by 50 percent over the course of of the new year. With this increase, we have proven our determination to prevent our employees from being overwhelmed by the price increases, he said. He promised to prevent currency speculation and end volatility. Such speculation is not necessary. Our money is here, and it is the Turkish lira. We will not allow it to crash. Mr Erdogan has taken growing personal control over the country’s economy and monetary policy, changing the head of the Central Bank several times in recent years and explaining that because he was accountable to voters for the country’s economic performance , he should be involved in the decision making.

Yet it was his repeated interference and unorthodox policies that scared investors and rocked the markets.

Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati reiterated Erdogans’ announcements in his own comments on Twitter. We said: We will not subject the minimum wage worker to inflation. We didn’t do it, we didn’t do it, he wrote. The government was also reducing the tax burden on employers, he wrote. But Mr Erdogan’s political opponents were quick to criticize, while analysts pointed to the contrast with Britain and Norway, both of which hiked interest rates on Thursday to counter the rise in l inflation in their economies, measures which have been favorably received by the markets. It is now a deliberate evil, Ugur Gurses, financial analyst and former central banker, tweeted about the latest government action. It is a shame for the country. A former prime minister, Ahmet Davutoglu, in light of the days of the lira crushing fall, scoffed at the increase in the minimum wage. The salary decreased by US $ 110, which is more than the value of the increase, he said. The word for taking $ 110 out of people’s pockets pretending to give them 1,425 TL is stealing! he said. Mustafa Murat Kubilay, financial analyst, said Erdogans’ latest moves were aimed at boosting production and exports in the first quarter of next year to put him ahead of the election.

As imports decline due to increasing poverty, there would be a current account surplus, Kubilay said. Central Bank reserves will increase and, in the medium term, the objective is to stabilize the price of currencies. The income tax sacrifice and the increase in the minimum wage indicate that we have entered the electoral process, he said. The idea was that if the pandemic was over, with the drought in Turkey, by next summer, and with the tourism and construction sectors reviving with low-interest loans, then the terms would be set for early elections, Kubilay said. But the plan was full of weaknesses, he said. He warned that there could be large outflows of money out of the country, difficulties in securing the imports needed for the country’s exports, and even a possible social explosion as people experience deepening poverty. .

