North Shropshire: Why Boris Johnson should worry about disastrous by-election defeat | Politics News

As the by-election count began in North Shropshire, top Liberal Democrats feared that a better-than-expected Labor performance could rob them of a famous victory.

But they didn’t need to worry. Six hours later, after the results were announced at 4:20 a.m., victorious Helen Morgan thanked Labor supporters for lending her their votes.

It was a breathtaking and sensational victory. The Lib Dems weren’t content to sneak past the Tories by North Shropshire. They beat them.

Ms Morgan’s nearly 18,000 vote not only gave her a majority over the Tories of nearly 6,000, but she also got a 34% swing in the process.

Latest reaction to Lib Dems’ shocking victory in North Shropshire

This is the second biggest transition from conservatives to liberals or liberals since 1945, after Christchurch in 1993, a year when John Major’s government was plagued by sordid scandals.

And while she might have sounded a little nervous as she gave her victory speech – no doubt stunned by the scale of her victory – her words were powerful.

She spoke Boris Johnsonthe government “operates on lies and bluster” and how Tory voters were appalled at its lack of decency.

Obviously the Lib Dems played the sleaze card during the campaign and it worked. Ms Morgan also spoke in her speech of “questionable donations” to renovate the Prime Minister’s apartment in Downing Street and the holidays at Number 10 during the lockdown.

It is these attacks that will alarm Tory MPs and put pressure on Boris Johnson at the end of a week when 100 of his backbenchers rebelled against his Plan B COVID restrictions.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





1:29

“The voters kicked us” – Chairman of the Conservative Party



Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





1:01

“Boris Johnson – the party is over”



He should be worried. In that rebellion, the six members of the 1922 Committee executive voted against the government and 26 members of the 2019 class also challenged the prime minister.

Thus, the mutiny crosses the generations: the big ones – the “men in gray suits”, to use the old political cliché – and the new deputies, including several “Red Wallers” who won seats which had been Labor for generations.

After this by-election, the number of Tory MPs who fear Mr Johnson is no longer a vote winner but a liability will become a dangerous level.

The prime minister will be personally blamed for the defeat and there will be fury not only among MPs but also among party activists, with key local elections slated for May.

After Tuesday’s Commons rebellion, some disgruntled backbenchers were already speculating on a leadership challenge. Now there will be more conspiracy against the Prime Minister.

We can expect Liz Truss, the darling of conservative activists, to step up her self-promotion campaign, which has seen her pose as Margaret Thatcher in a tank, and the Queen in front of a Union flag.

And Rishi Sunak – though he’s doing himself a disservice by soaking up the California winter sunshine as businesses hit by the latest COVID tips pleaded for financial help – is also courting Tory MPs in a not-so-subtle way.

Picture:

Boris Johnson at a press briefing in Downing Street



Here, by the count, after their initial nervousness, the Lib Dems were so confident they would win that an naturally overwhelmingly jolly MP Christine Jardine claimed the victory live on Sky News more than two hours before the statement.

For the Tories, a gloomy Edward Timpson, who won a notable byelection victory in Crewe and Nantwich when David Cameron was the Leader of the Opposition, said the Tories must regroup.

You can say it again, Edward. The problem is, many Tory MPs are likely to say they no longer want Boris Johnson at the head of their group.

As for Labor, second in 2019 but nowhere third this time around, there is a lesson here on what tactical voting can accomplish.

But after lending their votes to Lesley Morgan this time around, Labor will want them back in the next general election, which will likely mean that this seat will go to the Tories.

But let’s not be rude when it comes to Ms Morgan’s victory. It was a brilliant night for the Lib Dems and a disaster for the Tories – and Boris Johnson personally