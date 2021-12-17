Did Prime Minister Imran Khan ask the sugar baron to pay 5 million rupees per month to run his house?





In this image from a video provided by UN Web TV, Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, remotely addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in a pre-recorded message on September 24, 2021 at headquarters in the UN | Photo credit: AP

Highlights Wajihuddin Ahmed was Chief Justice of the High Court of Sindh before being elevated to the Supreme Court.

New Delhi: Retired Judge Wajihuddin Ahmed, former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member, said his statement that PM Imran Khan’s political aides pay his household expenses is grounded in truth . He further stated that anyone seeking to sue him for libel must do so as the courts are open, Dawn reported.

While speaking to reporters at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) office in Bahadurabad in Karachi, where he had traveled to meet with party officials for an unspecified reason, he made the remarks.

Ahmed, while speaking on a Bol News broadcast earlier this week, claimed that now estranged PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen used to provide Khan with funds of up to 5 million (PKR) each month to cover her household expenses, but provided no evidence.

“This belief is entirely false that Imran Khan is a (financially) honest man,” Ahmed said. “His condition is such that he hasn’t looked after his house for years.”

“In the beginning, the Jahangir Tareen group paid 3 million rupees a month to run their house,” he said. It was later determined that Rs 3million would not be sufficient for the PTI leader’s residence in Banigala, so the amount was increased to Rs 5million.

Tareen rejected Ahmed’s statement, tweeting that he “never gave a dime for household expenses in Banigala”, which is the magnificent home of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Asked about Tareen’s denial, Ahmed said the sugar baron had no choice but to refuse to acknowledge the “fact”.

“These expenses are not on the books and are not recorded. Therefore, it was easy for him to deny it,” he said.

Journalists questioned Ahmed, who was surrounded by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, former Minister of Information Technology and ally of the ruling MQM party, about the government’s decision to prosecute him.

To this, Ahmed replied that anyone can sue for libel by exercising their right.

After the call to prayer began during his conversation with reporters, Ahmed noted, “Azaan testifies that a man speaks the truth.”

