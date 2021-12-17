Trump’s electoral robbery allies must be kicked out of the House





When then-President Donald Trump pressured the Justice Department to falsely announce a fraud in the 2020 presidential election, he knew he was not alone in his efforts. According to handwritten notes from a senior DOJ official, Trump ordered them on a call to simply say the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and members of Congress R ..

The six members of Congress who tried to help Trump stay in power violated their oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

It was not entirely clear which Republican lawmaker Trump was referring to when Congress released the notes in late July. As the Jan. 6 House committees inquiry progressed, it became increasingly clear that Trump was referring to a specific group of Republicans. The New York Times cited names on Wednesday evening, calling a half-dozen far-right Freedom Caucus members who worked closely with Trump in his attempt to reverse the election results.

When the committees' investigation of January 6 concludes, there will have to be consequences for their misplaced loyalty. None of these members should be allowed to stay in Congress.

It was well known that the members of Congress in question were vocally promoting Trump’s bogus mass fraud claims. But the Times reported that two of them, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa. gathered at the Trumps campaign headquarters to strategize shortly after The Associated Press called the race for Joe Biden:

Mr Perry and Mr Jordan snuggled up with senior White House officials including [chief of staff Mark] Meadows; Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to Trump; Bill Stepien, the campaign manager; and Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary.

According to two people familiar with the meetings, which have not been previously reported, the group agreed on a strategy that would become a model for Mr. Trump’s supporters in Congress: to hammer home the idea that the election was tainted, announce the campaign’s pending lawsuits and substantiate the case with allegations of fraud.

Hammer they did, in speeches and interviews, all raising doubts about the integrity of the elections. In December, when the Trump campaign’s election trials collapsed dramatically, members of Congress turned their attention to the DOJ, the Times reported. Perry then introduced Trump to attorney for MJ Jeffrey Clark, another conspiracy theorist who also believed the election was stolen. Less than a week before Jan.6, Trump nearly appointed Clark as acting attorney general, only backing down to department leaders threatening to resign en masse.

They also focused their attention on then-vice president Mike Pence. Several in Trump’s inner circle believed (mistakenly) that he could cast enough electoral votes to make Trump the winner. As Trump continued to pressure Pence on that front until the day of the attack on the Capitol, Representative Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, sued Pence in late December in an attempt to force Pence to comply. The lawsuit, though quickly dismissed, forced Pence to publicly resist Trump’s subversion of the election, just a week before the fateful Jan. 6 joint session of Congress, politician Kyle Cheney noted Thursday. When the Justice Department intervened to defend Pence against the lawsuit on December 29, it was the first time Pence signaled that he would not comply with Trump’s demands.

The next level of punitive censorship is far from serious enough punishment in this case.

So far, none of the six members named in the New York Times article have suffered repercussions for their actions: in fact, they are all doing quite well for themselves politically. Gohmert hopes to use Trump’s support to be elected attorney general of Texas next year. Representative Mo Brooks, R-Ala., Who delivered a speech in bulletproof vest at the rally leading up to the Jan.6 riot, is running for the Senate in Alabama. Perry is now the head of the Freedom Caucus and Jordan is vying to chair a committee if Republicans return to the House halfway through.

They also did not repent or show any sign of doing so. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, recently said in October that we don’t know whether Trump or Biden won in Arizona last year. It’s actually quite likely that if Trump ran in 2024, the Six would continue to do everything in their power to tip the election in his favor. The difference is that in a house controlled by the GOP, they would be in a better position to carry out their projects.

That is why the option of removing the six from their seats must be on the table. Expulsion is a dramatic step that has only rarely been carried out, despite the virtually unlimited power the Constitution grants Congress to discipline its members. Only five members of the House were expelled from their seats, most of whom were frozen for supporting the Confederacy during the Civil War. While this is a simpler process than impeachment, it also has a high bar: two-thirds of the House must vote in favor of impeachment.

It seems an unlikely outcome to say the least, given the GOPs nearly stuck on minimizing the importance of January 6. But at least that has to be taken into account. The next level of punitive censorship is far from serious enough punishment in this case. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, has already been censored once, for a violent animated video he posted of Rep killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y. I doubt he or his fellow Freedom Caucus are much more worried about anyone else.

No, these Republicans have already shown where their loyalty lies, and it’s not to the American people or the Constitution or even their colleagues in the House. Their plot put their colleagues at risk on January 6, and that should be reason enough to dismiss them. It is true that they say you should keep your friends close and your enemies closer. This axiom does not apply, however, when you’ve already had a knife stuck in your back once.

