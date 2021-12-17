UK: Johnson Tories suffer crushing defeat in by-election | Boris Johnson News





Liberal Democrats win in North Shropshire, another sign of support for the UK ruling party is in freefall.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons’ Conservative party has suffered a crushing defeat in a parliamentary by-election that is seen as a referendum on its government amid weeks of scandal and surging COVID-19 infections. Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan, a centrist representing England’s third largest party in North Shropshire, toppled a Tory majority of nearly 23,000 in the last election to win Thursday’s contest. The Tories had won every previous election for the predominantly rural region of central England since the constituency was established in its present form in 1983. Tonight the people of North Shropshire spoke on behalf of the British people. They said loud and clear: Boris Johnson, the party is over, Morgan said in his victory speech. Our country demands leadership. Mr. Johnson, you are not a chef. Al Jazeeras Andrew Simmons called the Conservative Party’s defeat seismic. It’s so colossal for Boris Johnson because he’s been surrounded by scandals recently and they’ve made the most of it here in the heart of the Tories, said Simmons, speaking from Wem. Here there is a complete shock among many people. The election was called after the former Tory MP resigned amid a corruption scandal. The result, which Tory candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst has called deeply disappointing, will put pressure on Johnson just two years after he was re-elected with a seemingly unassailable majority of 80 seats in Parliament. But his authority has been shaken in recent weeks by allegations he and his staff attended Christmas parties last year while the country was under lockdown, efforts to protect an ally from allegations of illegal lobbying and abuses. suggestions that he improperly accepted donations to fund a lavish renovation of his official residence. Against this backdrop, supporters and opponents are questioning Johnson’s handling of the pandemic after coronavirus infections hit record highs this week as the highly transmissible variant of Omicron swept across the UK. It’s personal: It’s about Boris Johnson, Simmons said. Johnson was a major asset when he took control of the UK in the 2019 election, but is he now a handicap? There is a draft of cold air going through Downing Street. Byelections are often used by voters to punish the ruling party, but the scale of the Liberal Democrats’ victory will be seen as evidence of deep public discontent. Johnson still retains a large majority of seats in Parliament after an overall victory in the 2019 election based on a Brexit promise that united traditional right-wing Tory voters with many new supporters. North Shropshire was a pro-Brexit and staunchly conservative region. Analysts say Friday’s heavy defeat could further undermine Johnson’s authority over politicians already in open revolt against plans to introduce COVID-19 passports. The next UK national elections are scheduled for 2024. By-election voters kicked the Tories because they were fed up, Johnsons Party Chairman Oliver Dowden told Sky News on Friday. I think they wanted to send us a message and I mean, as President of the Conservative Party: we heard it loud and clear.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/17/uk-johnsons-conservatives-suffer-stunning-defeat-in-by-election The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos