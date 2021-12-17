Will the moment Trumps F * ck Netanyahu harm his position among American conservatives?





JTA – Donald Trump has kept Jewish Republicans in his corner for years, despite a string of comments about Jews that raised eyebrows even in conservative circles.

Ahead of his winning 2016 presidential campaign, he posted a tweet depicting rival Hillary Clinton in the grip of dollars and a Jewish star; it aired a television commercial the day before the election alleging a massive conspiracy led mainly by Jews; and he told the Jewish Republicans you’re not going to support me because I don’t want your money.

In 2019, as president, he called Jews who vote Democrats very disloyal to Israel.

But a recently published interview in which he addressed the phrase fuck it to former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to tarnish Trump’s record among the GOP Jewish establishment.

Trump made the comments to Barak Ravid, an Israeli journalist who works for Israel’s Walla News and Axios outlets in the United States, earlier this year. In addition to using profanity to excoriate Netanyahu for congratulating Joe Biden on his presidential victory last year, Trump also said that Netanyahu lied about wanting peace in the Middle East.

He said PA President Mahmoud Abbas, of whom Trump was like a father, was more eager to strike a peace deal, and that he believed Netanyahu’s former electoral rival Benny Gantz was more likely to make peace.

At first, official reactions from Jewish Republicans downplayed the seriousness of the comments.

It’s a Nothingburger story, said Matt Brooks, executive director of the Republican Jewish Coalition, in an emailed statement last week. Nothing in this story diminishes the historic accomplishments the two made together, the fact that Trump was the most pro-Israel president EVER.

Still, there is buzz among Republicans that while these revelations may not be decisive for a party leader who inspires deep dedication among the GOP base, they could be part of an accumulation of bad steps, especially Trump. focuses on bogus claims he won the presidential election that could hurt his chances of winning back the presidency if he enters the 2024 race.

US President Donald Trump (left) greets visiting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington, DC, March 25, 2019 (AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Mike Evans, an evangelical leader known for his closeness to Netanyahu, sent a letter to Trump warning him that history could be a game-changer.

Understand that Benjamin Netanyahu has much more support among evangelicals in America than you, Evans, who advised Trump when he was president, told him in a letter obtained by the Washington Post.

Brooks on Twitter then clarified his comments to say he was not counting the political damage to Trump.

I didn’t say there won’t be any political fallout in the future, none of this referred to none of it changing past accomplishments or taking dots off the board on board, he said.

Some Republican insiders are already envisioning a moment of juicy debate in the 2023 primaries, whether a prominent Republican were to do the unthinkable and challenge Trump for the nomination: the former president touts his pro-Israel resume and a rival interrupts, reminding the public that Trump used a curse on the former Israeli prime minister.

A former Republican agent has said it would be foolish for a rival of Trump not to seize the opportunity to undermine one of the former president’s strengths.

I think more and more some people are starting to say, you know what, he was awesome. But would not be [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis or someone like that would be better in the future? said the agent, who asked not to be named because of the influence Trump continues to wield in the party. And that’s another drop on the growing evidence that, you know, there is [are] questions out there that might be of concern.

More worrying to a class of pro-Israel conservatives than the remarks against Netanyahu, Trump claims that Abbas is a brilliant figure who was ready to make peace.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (left) listens to US President Donald Trump address the press ahead of a meeting at the Palace Hotel in New York City during the 72nd United Nations General Assembly, September 21, 2017. ( AFP Photo / Brendan Smialowski)

Since Abbas’ rise as Palestinian leader in the early 2000s, the American Jewish right wing, together with the wider Republican Party, has sought to portray him as a blatant facilitator of terrorism, emphasizing in especially grants from the Palestinian Authority sent to the families of those imprisoned or killed for killing Israeli civilians.

It was more than disappointing that [Trump] reportedly criticized Bibi for not being serious about peace, as Bibi deals with a Palestinian leader who refuses even to negotiate for 12 years and pays Arabs to murder Jews and promotes hatred and violence, said Morton Klein, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname. Klein is the president of the Zionist Organization of America, which defended Trump’s policies and often defended him against Jewish criticism during his presidency.

It was wrong and even absurd of him to praise Abbas as a father figure and a kind man when he talks to a man who pays people to murder Jews, Klein said.

It only makes people feel that Trump has a serious personality problem, Klein added.

Christians United for Israel, the largest pro-Israel Christian group that has enthusiastically supported Trump’s policies in Israel, said in a statement that for Christian voters, devotion to Israel trumps any consideration of personal differences.

Evangelical support for Israel is rooted in our Biblical tradition that transcends both politics and personalities, a spokesperson said.

And a number of Jewish Republicans have said that Trump is unlikely to be damaged because, whatever he says now, his actions in power were transformational: he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved the Embassy of Israel there. United States ; he recognized Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights; it withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal; he cut virtually all funding to the Palestinians; and he negotiated the Abrahamic Agreements, normalizing relations between Israel and several Arab countries.

Nick Muzin, an advisor and fundraiser for many prominent Republicans, said Trump’s actions surpass any consideration one might have of his personality. For all his faults, no US president was Israel’s best friend, Muzin said. I’d rather have questioned Bibis’s allegiance to Israel than I would Trump.

Fred Zeidman, a Texas businessman and major Jewish Republican donor, said if a rival were to bring up Trump’s comments to Ravid, Trump could use it as an opening to list historic changes in Israeli policy that ‘he oversaw during his presidency.

You give him a perfect opportunity to talk about everything, number one, what he’s done for Israel, number two, the incredibly positive relationship he’s had with Bibi throughout his presidency, Zeidman said. This is something that came to light afterwards.

Zeidman said Trump has already restored his relations with people he had quarreled with.

Because it’s just a typical Donald Trump knee-jerk reaction, Zeidman said. People didn’t agree with him, and that doesn’t mean that five minutes later they aren’t kissing and kissing again.

But Zeidman added that Netanyahu had no choice but to congratulate Biden and showed state of mind in doing so. Bibi put the country ahead of personal relationships, he said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the ceremony for a new city named in honor of US President Donald Trump in Kela Alon in the northwest Golan Heights on June 16, 2019 (David Cohen / Flash90)

Netanyahu posted a measured response to Trump’s comments.

I highly appreciate President Trump’s great contribution to Israel and its security, Netanyahu said. I also appreciate the importance of the strong alliance between Israel and the United States and therefore it was important for me to congratulate the new president.

Trump in the interview said he expected loyalty for loyalty, noting that he timed certain acts, like recognizing Israel’s claim to the Golan Heights, ahead of the Israeli election. It was a big deal, Trump said. People say it was a $ 10 billion giveaway. I did it right before the election, which helped him a lot.

Jewish Democrats are already seizing what looks like a matching sensibility to argue that Trump’s policies have never been sincere.

Like everything else, Trump viewed Israel through the prism of a selfish transactional policy, Halie Soifer, CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, said on Twitter.

Ravids’ revelations, in a book published last week in Hebrew and soon to be released in English, expose a Trump-Netanyahu relationship that was more strained than previously thought.

Trump and his Middle East negotiating team, led by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, were furious with Netanyahu for using Kushner’s peace plan as a cover to annex part of the West Bank.

Kushner’s vision for peace unveiled in early 2020 foresaw annexation, but not before giving the Palestinians four years to join us and negotiate an outcome; Netanyahu, under pressure from his right wing, immediately wanted to annex and only backed down because of Abraham’s accords.

Ravid reports that Trump was caught off guard during the unveiling of the peace plan in January 2020, when Netanyahu in the White House said he would use the plan as a pretext to annex parts of the West Bank. What was that? Trump then asked his advisers.

Trump told Ravid he would not let Netanyahu go ahead with annexation. I got angry and stopped him because it was going really too far, Trump said. It was going way too far.

Ravid reports that Trump’s ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who has long-standing ties to the settler movement, was the administration’s most vocal proponent of annexation, though he too eventually warned Netanyahu to back down.

Friedman this week on Twitter, openly criticizing Ravid but also significantly differing from Trump’s official claim that annexation was not on the table, said it was being considered as part of the plan.

Not only was the president informed and aware of the sovereignty process, he described it in this speech, Friedman wrote. There were also many follow-up discussions, all of which included me.

Friedman, who complained that he had never been consulted by Ravid, did not return the Jewish Telegraphic Agency’s request for comment.

Responding to Friedman’s complaints, Ravid noted that Friedman has a book on negotiations due out in February, a publication that is now likely to be overshadowed by the revelations in Ravid’s book.

I respect David Friedman and look forward to reading Sledgehammer, Ravid told the Jewish Telegraph Agency.

