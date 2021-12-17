To understand China, you have to understand the CPC

The Great Palace of the People in Beijing. [Photo/IC]



Addressing the Understanding China conference in Guangzhou, via video link, earlier this month, President Xi Jinping said that in order to understand China, one must strive to understand the Chinese Communist Party. This is gaining in importance as the CPC is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its founding this year.

The Understanding China conference is an international event that Chinese leaders use to educate the world about the country’s development and foreign policy, and attempts to address false global apprehensions about China. The Guangzhou conference was the fifth in a series of events aimed at better enlightening the world on the realities of China.

The conference was not only about China, but also about foreign states forging friendships and improving their understanding to establish cooperation with other countries. In the long term, it will help world leaders, motivated by mutual trust, respect and equality, to find common ground for cooperation.

The theme of the Guangzhou conference, “Where and where unprecedented changes in the world and China and the CCP,” recognized the world’s transition from the worst phase of the pandemic to the post-pandemic period. He also recognized the special place of the CCP in China’s national ethics and in the life of the Chinese people, especially because the Party has provided the vision and direction for the country to realize its remarkable achievements.

It is important to grasp the essence of current global challenges and to learn the lessons of history to foresee future challenges. China has learned important lessons from wars, strategic confrontations, unilateralism and non-cooperation. Under President Xi’s leadership, China has embarked on the path of national renewal and helping to build a community with a shared future for mankind through multilateralism, cooperation and mutual development.

As Xi said, diplomacy is a noble cause characterized by transparency and fair practices. Under the able leadership of the Party, Chinese diplomacy has achieved great achievements despite socio-political, economic and security challenges.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, CPC Central Committee Secretary General Xi Jinping has paid more attention to domestic and international developments and decided on China’s strategic communication and foreign policy goals. He stressed that China will never give up its traditional art of diplomacy or allow global trends to alter Chinese goals.

China has developed a unique style with Chinese characteristics to convey its message to the world. He created a spirit of reciprocity, a flexible negotiating style and opened up new horizons for diplomacy.

Xi said the world is going through unprecedented political and technological changes associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering the accelerated pace of events, Xi said it is important for world leaders to exchange ideas, in order to deepen cooperation and strengthen coordination.

Countries can collectively address emerging challenges and join efforts to harness the benefits of emerging opportunities, but if the trend towards separatism and exclusion continues to strengthen, the world could lose the fight to achieve this goal.

Noting that this year marks the 100th anniversary of the Party’s founding and the 50th anniversary of the restoration of its legal seat at the United Nations, Xi said the Party has helped consolidate unity among the Chinese people and the United Nations. had led to the achievement of national rejuvenation.

China lifted more than 750 million people out of poverty; in fact, he eradicated absolute poverty and succeeded in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects last year. This would not have been possible without the wise leadership of the Party.

The Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee adopted a resolution on “Great Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party in the Past Century,” which analyzes the historical experiences of the Party and learns from its shortcomings, in order to achieve success in the past. these fronts in the future. The Party, as Xi said, will not only learn from history, but will also develop a solid plan of action by sticking to socialism with Chinese characteristics to lead the Chinese people on a new path to peace. building of a large modern socialist society.

The Party has always put people first, has remained committed to its fundamental mission of serving the people and adhering to the philosophy of human-centered development, with the aim of promoting universal prosperity. The Party is also committed to pursuing the path of peaceful and open development, to working for the construction of a community of destiny for humanity while respecting the fundamental values ​​of peace, development, impartiality, of justice, democracy and freedom.

The writer is the founder of Friends of Belt and Road Initiative.

Opinions do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.