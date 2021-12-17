Sachin Tendulkar among the 3 most admired athletes in the world alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo





In the list of the world’s most admired athletes in 2021, Sachin Tendulkar is among the top 3, alongside football legends Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Tendulkar is third on the list behind Ronaldo, and Mr. Master Blaster was named one of the 12 “most admired men” in the world according to a survey by YouGov, an internet market research and data analysis company.

Sachin Tendulkar is ahead of current Team India Test captain Virat Kohli. Bharat recipient Ratna also ranks above Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, as well as former US President Donald Trump.

Tendulkar has been associated with UNICEF for over a decade and was appointed Ambassador of South Asia in 2013. Over the years, Tendulkar has supported several initiatives in the health, education and social sectors. sport in rural and urban areas of various Indian states.

The most admired men in the world:

According to YouGov’s list of the world’s most admired man, former US President Barack Obama retained his first position this year. Michelle Obama also served as the world’s most admired woman for the third year in a row.

Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie continues to be the world’s second most admired woman, ahead of Britain’s third monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

Bill Gates placed second on the “Most Admired Men List”, while Chinese President Xi Jinping was third.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been named the 8th “most admired man” in the world, according to a survey by YouGov.

The most admired women in the world

Pakistani human rights activist Malala Yousafzai and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra climbed the highest in the rankings this year, climbing five places to rank 9 and 10 respectively, according to the YouGov survey.

Artists occupy a higher place in the list of women, with 10 of the most admired women being actresses, singers or television presenters. In contrast, the Most Admired Men list contains more people from political, business and athletic backgrounds.

This year’s study interviewed more than 42,000 people in 38 countries and territories to compile the list.

Most Admired Men in the World 2021

1. Barack Obama

2. Bill Gates

3. Xi Jinping

4. Cristiano Ronaldo

5. Jackie Chan

6. Elon Musk

7. Lionel Messi

8. Narendra Modi

9. Vladimir Putin

10. Jack Ma

11. Warren Buffett

12. Sachin Tendulkar

13. Donald Trump

14. Shahrukh Khan

15. Amitabh Bachchan

16. Pope Francis

17. Imran Khan

18. Virat Kohli

19. Andy Lau

20. Joe Biden

The world’s most admired women 2021

1. Michelle Obama

2. Angelina Jolie

3. Queen Elizabeth II

4. Oprah Winfrey

5. Scarlett Johansson

6. Emma Watson

7. Taylor Swift

8. Angela Merkel

9. Malala Yousafzai

10. Priyanka Chopra

11. Kamala Harris

12. Hillary Clinton

13. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

14. Sudha Murty

15. Greta Thunberg

16. Melania Trump

17. Lisa

18. Liu Yifei

19. Yang Mi

20. Jacinda Ardern

