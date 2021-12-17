Great honor for Narendra Modi! Bhutan bestows highest civilian honor on prime minister





The Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo awarded to Prime Minister Modi for his unconditional friendship and support over the years and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic

File image of Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI

It’s another feather in the hat for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bhutan has announced that it is bestowing its highest civilian honor, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Delighted to hear His Majesty pronounce the name of Your Excellency Modijis Narendra Modi for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo. PMO IndiaHM highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji has shown over the years and especially during the pandemic. Well deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, consider Your Excellency a great spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating this honor in person, the Prime Minister’s office of Bhutan said in a Facebook post. This is not the first time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded an international award. In 2016, Modi was awarded the Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia’s highest honor bestowed on non-Muslim dignitaries. In June 2016, Afghanistan also conferred the State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The award is Afghanistan’s highest civilian honor. Prime Minister Modi also received the Order of Zayed Award in April 2019 from Saudi Arabia. The UAE’s highest civilian honor, Modi was the 17th recipient of the award behind Vladimir Putin of Russia and Queen Elizabeth II of England. The Maldives also awarded Prime Minister Modi his Order of the Distinguished Reign of Nishan Izzuddin in June 2019.

In December 2020, he was bestowed with immense honor by the Government of the United States of America. He became the first Indian Prime Minister to receive the Legion of Merit. The award was in recognition of the Prime Minister's unwavering leadership and vision for India's emergence as a world power, and the exemplary contribution he has made to the advancement of the Indo-American strategic partnership and promoting world peace and prosperity, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

