Losing ultra-secure seat adds to enormous pressure Boris Johnson faces

Boris Johnson will come under considerable pressure after losing what had been an ultra-secure North Shropshire seat in a staggering defeat to the Lib Dems in the by-election sparked by a sleazy scandal.

Tories’ nerves will be further rattled by the outright victory of the Lib Dems on Thursday when they toppled a majority of nearly 23,000 to seize the West Midlands siege.

Lib Dem Helen Morgan delivered another blow to the beleaguered Prime Minister by winning with a massive 5,925 votes, one of the greatest by-election triumphs of decades.

No doubt this has been a hot week for the Prime Minister.

Conservative backbenchers inflicted his leadership’s worst rebellion on Tuesday by voting against the mandatory use of Covid health passes for large venues.

About 100 Tories opposed the plans despite Mr Johnson personally trying to win them, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus rose.

The measures adopted with the support of Labor, but the rebellion only make it harder for the Prime Minister to introduce new restrictions if they are necessary to protect the NHS.

He also continued to be battered by numerous allegations of lockdown violation parties held at No 10 and other conservatives, including last Christmas.

The results of Cabinet Secretary Simon Cases’ investigation into rallies in Downing Street and other government departments could be released this week.

Another potential pitfall looming is that of Ministerial Interest Adviser Lord Geidt asking about lavish renovations to Mr Johnsons’ apartment at No 11 over allegations the Prime Minister l ‘might have misled.

What does the result mean for Boris Johnson?

The second by-election loss of what should have been a secure Tory seat since his landslide victory in 2019 will only further shake Tories’ nerves and shake Mr Johnson’s authority.

His ability to win the polls is what put Mr Johnson on top of the Tories, but some may now wonder if it was the Get Brexit Done slogan that rocked the general election rather than his own position as national leader.

Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan delivers speech after stunning by-election victory (Jacob King / PA)

After the record MP rebellion, senior Conservatives questioned his approach.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown has said a leadership challenge must be on the cards if Mr Johnson does not change the way he treats his own MPs.

Potential challengers in the Prime Minister’s Office have reportedly fought for a post just in case a vote of no confidence is called.

When asked on Wednesday whether Mr Johnson would resign if North Shropshire fell, the Prime Minister’s press secretary said: We fight for every vote.

How safe was North Shropshire considered?

It should have been solid as a rock. North Shropshire has returned a Tory MP in every vote since 1983, which was the constituency’s first election in its current form.

The by-election was called by the resignation of former cabinet minister Owen Paterson (Victoria Jones / PA Wire)

But the region has been truly blue, voting for another color only twice, since the creation of the Conservative Party in 1830.

In the 2019 general election, the Tories won 62.7% of the vote and held the seat with a 22,949 majority over Labor, with the Liberal Democrats in third.

How does that fit into recent swings?

In June, the Lib Dems took the siege of Chesham and Amersham in Tories Buckinghamshire. This too was considered super safe for the Conservatives.

Losing North Shropshire was another big blow for Boris Johnson (Justin Tallis / PA)

It had been a stronghold of the Tories since the creation of the seats in 1974, but the Lib Dems won with a 25% gap to the Tories.

But Thursday’s result was even more overwhelming. The Lib Dems won North Shropshire by 5,925 votes against the Tories, with a variation of 34%.

That makes it one of the worst partial electoral defeats in the past 30 years, with the fourth biggest swing during that time.

Why was there a by-election in North Shropshire?

In many ways, this is a self-inflicted injury.

It all started on October 26 when Owen Paterson, who had represented North Shropshire in the Commons for 24 years, was convicted of breaking lobbying rules for two companies that paid him over 100,000 a year.

Facing a 30-day suspension, the former minister vigorously denied the allegations and his Conservative colleagues rallied behind him.

The Prime Minister tried to force a Conservative-led review of MPs’ standards rules to protect Mr Paterson, which sparked new allegations of silliness against the Tories.

But the operation was botched and the opposition parties effectively blocked the review.