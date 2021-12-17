PM inaugurates strategic road and airport project in Skardu





GILGIT / SKARDU:

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that with improved road connectivity and Skardu International Airport, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) will become a leading tourist destination, ensuring economic prosperity for the region.

“The people of Britain will soon experience an era of unprecedented economic prosperity with the generation of income through tourism and employment opportunities,” the Prime Minister said in his address to residents of a crowded municipal stadium in Skardu .

Prime Minister Imran, who earlier inaugurated Skardu International Airport and the 164 km Jaglot-Skardu strategic road, noted that significantly improved infrastructure would boost tourism in the region.

The Jaglot-Skardu is a major link between the Karakorum highway and Skardu.

The improvement of the Jaglot-Skardu road will improve driving comfort for locals as well as tourists by increasing its width from 3.6 meters to 7.3 meters and reducing tight turns.

In his speech, the Prime Minister noted that the initiative would promote summer and winter tourism in Britain and announced the creation of luxury resorts to attract more foreign tourists.

He remembered that he had traveled the world but had never seen a splendid mountain range like GB’s.

“While Switzerland can generate annual revenues of $ 70 billion, Britain has natural resources to exploit its potential,” he said.

Read: Will never let down the survivors, parents of child martyrs of the APS: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran pointed out that Pakistan could earn billions from tourism through scenic northern areas and various religious sites. He warned residents to protect their interests, however, as outsiders would monitor their property and lands due to the region’s tourism potential.

He praised the National Highway Authority and the FWO for working tirelessly to improve road connectivity in Britain.

He said connecting Britain with Azad Kashmir by roads would also improve the lives of locals, adding that hydropower projects had been set up in Britain to meet water needs.

He reiterated that a country can only progress if it elevates its neglected and disadvantaged segments of society.

The prime minister said he was prioritizing the development of areas lacking communication and health facilities, including Britain, Baluchistan, former tribal areas and southern Punjab.

“My vision for a prosperous Pakistan is inclusive development that meets the needs of the poor and the weak,” he added.

Prime Minister Imran said his government has taken several measures for the advancement of the people and expressed the desire to witness a major improvement in the lives of disadvantaged people at the end of his term.

He hoped Pakistan would see a time when people came here to look for work, adding that every household in GB would have Rs1million insurance similar to that of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

He stressed that a country cannot rise until its poor segment is raised.

“In Pakistan, the rich got richer and the poor got poorer. It is an economic injustice.

The Prime Minister hoped that Skardu International Airport would boost mountain tourism in Britain and generate foreign exchange for the country in addition to raising the standard of living of the local population.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2334170/pm-inaugurates-strategic-road-airport-project-in-skardu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos