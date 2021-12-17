Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shut down Kanpur metro services from December 28







Kanpur, India (Urban Transport News): Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRC) is about to start commercial operation of the metro in the city of Kanpur. Last minute preparations continue ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kanpur. According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will stop the commercial operation of the first metro train on the 9 km priority corridor of the Kanpur metro (IIT Kanpur – Motijhil) on December 28, 2021. The Metro Rail Safety Commissioner (RSMC) has scheduled a three-day safety inspection of the priority corridor of the Kanpur metro project from December 20 to 22, 2021 before the start of commercial operation. CMRS will inspect the viaduct, tracks and all station facilities such as the public address system, signage, safety and security arrangements, drinking water facilities, station access and control room. On the third day, the team will perform speed tests to verify the train’s operation at 80 km / h. UPMRC Director General Kumar Keshav began his visit from the IIT metro station on December 16, 2021 to check readiness. On December 28, passenger services on the section will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Metro services for the public will be open from the day after the inauguration, ie December 29, ”said Kumar Keshav, adding that daily passenger services would be available from 6:00 am to 10 pm. h 00. Initially, only the QR code will be available. as a ticketing mode while smart cards will soon be available. “ He added that with advancements in technology, the token system has been replaced by the QR ticket. “The metro service is the most practical, comfortable and safe mode of public transport, where special attention has been paid to facilitate women, children and passengers with reduced mobility”, he said. added. “The metro will not only improve the city’s public transport infrastructure, but also change the way of life for Kanpurites,” Keshav said. The 8.728 km priority section is part of 23.785 km Corridor 1 (IIT Kanpur – Naubasta) of the Kanpur Rail Metro Project. This priority section will connect IIT Kanpur – Motijheel with 9 elevated stations to IIT Kanpur, Kalyanpur Station, SPM Hospital, CSJM Kanpur University, Gurudev Chauraha, Geeta Nagar, Rawatpur Station, Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital and Moti Jheel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://urbantransportnews.com/news/prime-minister-narendra-modi-to-flag-off-kanpur-metro-services-from-december-28 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos