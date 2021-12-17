PM Modi may meet Xi Jinping in near future: Kremlin: The Tribune India





Tribune press service New Delhi, December 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi could meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin in the “near future”, a Kremlin official suggested. The Russia, India and China (RIC) summit could take place in the near future, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said as quoted by Russian news agency Tass. Significantly, his observations came less than a fortnight after Putin made a rare trip abroad during the pandemic to hold consultations with Prime Minister Modi. Supports the organization of the Winter Olympics The summit of Russia, India and China could take place in the near future, the Russian presidential aide said.

MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi, however, said: “I am not in a position to comment on media reports. “

When asked if India can join the boycott of the Winter Olympics, Bagchi said the November 26 joint statement supported the organization of the games. However, MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi said he had “nothing to share”, noting that the foreign ministers of the three countries last met on November 26. . “I am not in a position to comment on media reports,” he said at the press conference on Thursday. When asked if India could join in the political boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Bagchi said the November 26 joint statement supported the organization of the games. “The subject of cooperation in the Russia-India-China format has been brought up,” the Kremlin spokesman said during a speech on the virtual meeting between Putin and Xi. The leaders “agreed to continue exchanging opinions in this regard and to endeavor to organize the next summit within the framework of the RIC in the near future”, added Ushakov. “Putin informed Xi Jinping of the visit to New Delhi on December 6 in this context,” he said. The last meeting of the three leaders in the RIC format took place in June 2019 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/nation/pm-may-meet-xi-in-near-future-kremlin-351109 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos