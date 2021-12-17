Imran pledges never to let down survivors, parents of APS martyrs – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Marking the seventh anniversary of the Army Public School (APS) carnage, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday pledged never to let down the survivors and relatives of those martyred in this tragic incident and said the country has successfully defeated terrorism.

On the other hand, the opposition criticized the government for offering amnesty to the interdicts of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) involved in the deadliest terrorist attack in the country’s history. [APS] in which 140 people, including 131 schoolchildren, were killed when heavily armed militants stormed the school building in Peshawar on December 16, 2014.

Recalling one of the darkest days in Pakistan’s history, the Prime Minister said in a tweet that there would be zero tolerance for violence and those who use it as a tool.

The attack shocked the entire nation as terrorists stormed the school and shot at children attending classes at the time.

Opposition criticizes government for offering amnesty to TTP

TTP leader Umer Mansoor, aka Umer Narae, allegedly claimed responsibility for the APS carnage. The United States government and the Pakistani military later confirmed that Umar was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province on July 9, 2016.

Meanwhile, National Assembly opposition leader and PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif called it a painful day for the nation in a tweet and asked: have we learned any lessons and corrected our course? When are we sincerely going to put our heads together for a better future for our children? There are too many questions but too few answers.

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the nation still feels the pain of this great tragedy, adding that everyone is still waiting for justice to be served to innocent souls. He demanded that the beasts who planned, facilitated and executed the slaughter of innocent children and teachers be brought to justice.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari also criticized the prime minister for offering an amnesty to the TTP and said such a decision should be taken in parliament, not in the dark of night.

On December 24, 2014, a week after the terrorist attack, then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif announced a comprehensive strategy to defeat what many believed to be an existential threat to Pakistan.

Mr. Sharif described the 20-point National Action Plan (NAP), prepared after two days of marathon meetings of parliamentary party leaders, as a decisive moment in the fight against terrorism. A line has been drawn, a grim prime minister had told the nation.

The PAN included measures for the registration and regulation of seminars, a ban on glorifying terrorists in the media, Fata reforms, the dismantling of terrorist communication networks, measures against Internet abuse and social media for terrorist purposes, reversal of the trend towards activism, a Karachi Operation to end lawlessness and deny space to activists and extremism.

The plan included measures to reconcile dissident Baluch, end sectarian terrorism, repatriate Afghan refugees and overhaul the criminal justice system.

In October 2018, the Peshawar High Court formed the single-member commission of Judge Mohammad Ibrahim Khan by order of the Supreme Court to investigate the carnage. The commission submitted its initial report to the Supreme Court in July last year.

The report in its conclusion noted that terrorism perpetrated by enemies of Pakistan reached its peak in 2013-14, but said that still does not force us to consider that our sensitive facilities and soft targets could be abandoned as plagued by terrorist attack.

He said that the entry of terrorists across the Afghan border into the perimeter of schools after deceiving the security apparatus was mainly due to the porous nature of the border and the unrestricted movement of Afghan refugees to across the border. The report called the aid given to activists by residents of the local schools as unforgivable, saying it was palpable.

Posted in Dawn, le 17 December 2021

