



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson welcomed a new baby girl into the world and gave her a name inspired by Greece. The newborn baby girl is called Romi Iris Charlotte Johnson. Romi is after Johnson’s wife Rosemary’s aunt, while Iris is a reference to the Greek iris, which in Greek mythology embodied the rainbow. He is the couple’s second child. They had a son named Wilfred in April 2020. Johnson has four more children from his previous marriage to lawyer Marina Wheeler. While this heartfelt homage to Greek mythology may come as a surprise to some, the 57-year-old prime minister has deep roots in Hellenic culture. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson studied the classics at Oxford The British Prime Minister studied the classics at Balliol College, Oxford. In 1986 he ran for president of the Oxford University Union, winning the post with the support of his wealthy and privileged colleagues. It was that year that he invited the then Greek Minister of Culture, Melina Merkouri, who was struggling to recover the Parthenon sculptures from the British Museum, to meet with him. The Greek minister visited Oxford University to discuss the need for the priceless marbles to return to Greece and reunite with the rest of the sculptures and the Parthenon itself. Despite Merkouris’ heartfelt appeals, Johnson remained skeptical. In the decades that followed, and especially during his mayoralty in London, which lasted from 2008 to 2016, the new Prime Minister remained opposed to the repatriation of the Parthenon marbles. Yet, to judge by all appearances, he remains a devoted Philhellene. In an article published in BritainsDaily mailin 2011, Johnson praised ten ancient Greeks who helped shape Western civilization, particularly Homer, Hesiod, Archilochus, Sappho, Simonides, Pindarus, Sophocles, Pericles, Plato and Aristotle. At an academic event that took place at Central Hall in Westminster on November 19, 2015, comparing the contributions of Greece and Rome to human civilization, Johnson argued that the Greeks were the first in everything. The Greeks gave us poetry, history, art and philosophy, argued the new British Prime Minister. They also gave us biographies, historiographies, tragedies and comedies. They gave us rational scientific inquiry and mathematics. They gave us the Olympics. Praising Homer, Johnson said The Iliad and The Odyssey are the earliest surviving epic poems, the foundations upon which all European literature was subsequently built. Greek myths such as the tales of Odipus, Heracles, and Persephone contain the archetypal elements of the hybris and nemesis plot on which modern literature and cinema are based today. In his grand speech at the 2015 Symposium, Johnson spoke of the Parthenon Marbles with wonder, saying: When you walk through the breathtaking suite of galleries at the British Museum, you can see humanity progressing. Johnson described the iconic Parthenon marbles as the first attempt at systematic anatomical realism of spiritual change.

