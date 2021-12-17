President warns of complacency as Indonesia sees …





(Releds with warning from president, add quotes, vaccination data, history) JAKARTA, Dec.16 (Reuters) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged people to follow health protocols and ensure they are vaccinated against COVID-19, after the world’s fourth most populous country detected its first domestic case of the Omicron variant. Jokowi, as the president is known, said the arrival of the highly transmissible variant, which has been reported in more than 70 countries, was inevitable and warned the public against complacency as less stringent measures were in place. square. “I ask people who have not received the vaccine twice to immediately go to a health facility and get the vaccine,” he said in a live address. “Even if the domestic situation is close to normal, do not relax the implementation of health protocols.” The variant was detected on Wednesday evening in an employee of Wisma Atlet Hospital in Jakarta, who had a history of travel abroad. Indonesia has recorded more than 4.2 million coronavirus cases and 143,000 deaths from COVID-19, but daily cases have declined significantly since mid-year and many restrictions have been relaxed. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said there was so far no known community transmission, but there were five suspected cases of Omicron. These included two Indonesians who had recently returned from the United States and Britain, and three Chinese nationals currently in quarantine. Authorities were awaiting genomic sequencing to determine if it was the Omicron variant. About 38% of Indonesia’s population of around 270 million have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa and Hong Kong last month. Neighbors of Indonesia, Malaysia https://reut.rs/3GKLZz5, Singapore https://reut.rs/3IUlol6, Thailand https://reut.rs/3GN7FKN and the Philippines have also reported cases of ‘Omicron, mainly imported. Preliminary evidence indicates that COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective against the https://reut.rs/3IWhCaQ variant, which also carries a higher risk of re-infection, the World Health Organization has said. (Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Fransiska Nangoy; writing by Kate Lamb; editing by Ed Davies, Martin Petty) Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

