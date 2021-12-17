Bhutan bestows highest civilian honor on Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored with the prestigious Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo, the highest civilian honor awarded by the Kingdom of Bhutan, on Friday, December 17. The award was delivered by Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the head of state of Bhutan, according to a Hindustan times report. Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering expressed his joy that Prime Minister Modi received the honor through a social media post. Delighted to hear His Majesty deliver the speech of Your Excellency Modiji arenarendramodi name of the highest civilian decoration, Order of Druk Gyalpo.https://t.co/hD3mihCtSv@PMOIndia @Indiainbhutan pic.twitter.com/ru69MpDWlq PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) December 17, 2021 According to PMO Bhutan’s official Facebook post, His Majesty Wangchuck underlined the unconditional friendship and support that Modi has given over the years, especially during the pandemic. He also added that Modi is a great spiritual human being and looks forward to celebrating this honor in person. Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: “Delighted to know that our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has received the highest civilian decoration from the government of Bhutan. Congratulations to Pradhanmantriji. India is grateful to the people of Bhutan for this gesture. ”He also wished Tashi Delek to the people of Bhutan on his national day. Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo, also known as the Order of Druk Gyalpo (Order of the Dragon King), is the highest civilian decoration in Bhutan. It is awarded to a person for their dedication, loyalty and commitment. The decoration consists of a Badge and a Star. The badge consists of a gold-plated backplate with a crossed Dorji and latticework, as well as an enameled Bhutanese flag with a pearl gold piping and a gold-plated dragon. A large gold-plated backplate with individually stapled silver trumpets to the back star forms the breast star. The center contains an enameled Bhutanese flag with a golden dragon that matches the badge. As stated by The hindu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first foreigner to receive the coveted award. India Bhutan relationship – Price justification Over the years, relations between India and Bhutan have been beneficial for both countries. Hindustan Times reports that India continues to be Bhutan’s largest trade and development partner and has provided assistance to many development projects in the country, including the 1,020 MW Tala hydropower project, Paro Airport. and the Bhutan Broadcasting Station. India has included the country in its plans to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and has coordinated with them. Also read: Delhi High Court suspends ban on transgender massages in nation’s capital

