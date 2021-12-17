President Joko Widodo expected to attend FKPPI national conference





Jakarta, IDN Times – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to attend the Indonesian Armed Forces National Conference (Munas) / Polri Retired Sons and Daughters Communication Forum (FKPPI). The national conference will be held from December 20 to 22, 2021 at the Sultan Hotel, Jakarta. “It is expected that the National Conference will be held from December 20 to 22, and the plan will be opened by Mr. President, Mr. Jokowi,” said organizing committee chairman and FKPPI vice chairman Dudhie. Makmun Murod at a press conference at the FKPPI building, central Jakarta, Friday (17/17). 1. Not all participants can attend this national conference Press conference of the FKPPI national conference, Friday (12/17/2021). (IDN Times / Aryodamar) The COVID-19 pandemic has forced this national conference to take place in a limited fashion. Not all participants can participate in the face-to-face event as it is limited to 300 people. “So we will only invite the presidents and secretaries of each region and the supporting administrators of the younger generation of FKPPI. We are really restricting it really strictly, especially since Omicron has entered Indonesia,” he said. declared. Also Read: Portrait of Jokowi Buying Local Blara Jacket, Price Is IDR 350 Thousand 2. The commander of the TNI and the head of the national police will also be present. Continue reading the article below Editor’s Choice TNI Commander Andika Perkasa met with National Police Chief General Pol Listyo Sigit at the National Police Headquarters on Tuesday 23/11/2021. (IDN Times / Irfan Fathurohman) In addition to being opened by Jokowi, the National Conference was also attended by TNI Commander General Andika Perkasa and National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo. They are expected to deliver a speech at the event. “The event we are presenting here will be opened by the president and there will be instructions from the commander-in-chief and the head of the national police,” he said. 3. The National Conference of the FKPPI will focus on the theme of the defense of the country Press conference of the FKPPI national conference, Friday (12/17/2021). (IDN Times / Aryodamar) The National Conference of the FKPPI will focus on the theme of the defense of the country. This shows the commitment of the FKPPI to the state. “We are determined to defend our country against all threats, and we are fully committed to Red and White and Pancasila,” Dudhie said. Also read: Police allow Ligue 1 spectators to come to stadium

