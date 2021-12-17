China wins technology war

VShina is already winning the wars of the future.

A new report from the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University says Beijing has “become a serious competitor in fundamental technologies of the 21st century.st century ”and“ will overtake the United States over the next decade. Indeed, in some key technology sectors, China has already won.

, titled “The Great Tech Rivalry: China Vs the US”, was released last week. Former government officials and executives from the tech industry attended.

Beijing’s gains were made through the focus and determination of its autocrats.

2021, Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged, “Technological innovation has become the main battleground of the global playing field, and the competition for technological domination will become unprecedentedly fierce.”

And China is doing well on this battlefield. Beijing has made great strides in the fields of artificial intelligence, quantum information science, semiconductors and biotechnology. The report describes AI as the

which is “most likely to have the greatest impact on the economy and security in the future” and warns that China is a “full spectrum competitor”. In voice technology, for example, Chinese companies are overtaking Americans. Ditto for facial recognition technology, Beijing being an undisputed leader.

The report notes that “China is laying the groundwork for a generational advantage in AI.” In 2020 alone, China topped the United States in total AI citations, with a 35% increase from 2019. In the AI ​​deep learning subfield , intended to mimic the way humans acquire certain types of knowledge, Beijing has six times more patent publications than the US

Other areas are of deep concern.

“The deployment of 5G infrastructure in America is years behind China,” the report warns. 5G has important commercial, intelligence and military applications. Qualcomms’ economic strategy team has estimated that 5G “will add an economy the size of India” to that of the world that Beijing seems certain to dominate. China’s new $ 1.4 trillion infrastructure plan, enthusiastically backed by Xi, has also prioritized 5G.

As Eric Schmidt, formerly of Google, warns: “China will soon have a national network of 1 gigabit per second. One step ahead of China, the next generation of tech giants and the products and services they have built will not be European or American but Chinese. ”

Make no mistake: China is preparing for the future.

China, for example, has four times as many undergraduates with STEM degrees and “is on track to achieve twice as many STEM doctorates by 2025”. As American students prepare for gender studies and critical race theory, Chinese universities are preparing the next generation to dominate the tech industry.

However, this is not all bad news. China’s tech sector is much more insular than that of the United States

US 4G patents continue to “underpin the fundamental building blocks of 5G,” as the report notes. And as a public society, the United States is also more inclined to innovate provided, of course, that it invests the time and effort necessary to do so. Beijing does not benefit from a diversity of points of view either.

These drawbacks are not negligible. During the Cold War, similar flaws

the Soviet Union to establish technological supremacy.

But the United States is at a critical juncture. It must prioritize competition with China and invest in US-made technology. Winning the wars of the future will require a broad commitment from the private and public sectors. We better start the race.

The author is a Washington DC-based foreign affairs analyst. His opinions are his.