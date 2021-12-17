Boris Johnson snubs Nicola Sturgeon as she accuses him of “sleepwalker” in Omicron crisis

Boris Johnson tonight snubbed Nicola Sturgeon’s call for direct talks as she accused him of “sleepwalking” in an Omicron crisis.

Downing Street said there were no plans to call with the SNP leader despite his “urgent” request to speak to him.

The response came after Ms Sturgeon insisted the UK government must provide more money to support the strict Christmas socializing guidelines she released earlier this week.

In a hint that leaves and grants for businesses should return, she told Holyrood the funding scale should be the same as at the start of the pandemic.

Mr Johnson has dismissed claims he will impose a “stealth lockdown” on England, with hit bars and restaurants complaining that customers have abandoned them after grim warnings at a press conference in Downing Street last night.

He stressed that a support program is still in place, but that the main objective of the government is to keep the establishments open as much as possible.

Hotel companies have been in talks with Chancellor Rishi Sunak as they call for more financial support.

Speaking to MSPs, Ms Sturgeon said she had written to Mr Johnson “asking him to put in place the necessary support programs”.

She said she was “deeply concerned about the scale and immediacy of the challenge” posed by the new strain of the virus.

If the number of people who test positive doubles every three days, then there would be 463,704 daily cases on Christmas Eve. That would force the 1.9 million people who test positive by then to self-isolate for 10 days, or the equivalent of 3% of the population.

Omicron will likely be the dominant strain of coronavirus in Scotland from tomorrow, she said with 5,951 new cases of coronavirus reported on Wednesday, nearly half of which were likely the new variant.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister issued guidelines for people to reduce their social interactions, calling for all festive gatherings to be limited to a maximum of three households.

She said today that she was “extremely aware and deeply concerned about the tremendous impact” this could have on business.

To help them cope, she said the “ladder of financial support” that had been put in place earlier in the pandemic was again needed.

But Ms Sturgeon told Holyrood: “There is simply no mechanism available to decentralized administrations to trigger the scale of funding needed to support such programs.

“We need the UK government to act urgently and in the same way other countries are already doing.”

She said the issue required “urgent engagement” from the prime minister and Mr. Sunak.

“We must not sleepwalk in an emergency which, for both health and business, will be much more serious as a result of inaction than will be the case if we act firmly and firmly now.” , she said.

“So I wrote to the Prime Minister this morning to invite him to put in place the necessary support mechanisms. This is the urgency that I asked to speak to him directly later in the day.

Ms Sturgeon said: ‘Omicron doubles every two or three days in Scotland. In parts of the UK the doubling time is currently less than two days. Lives are at risk here again, livelihoods are at risk and the NHS is at risk.

As the virus “raged”, she denounced Mr. Sunak for traveling to California on official business.

Ms Sturgeon said: “What businesses want, and what businesses need most right now, is the Chancellor of the Exchequer in his office putting in place the financial support programs that will keep them from fall into the wall. “

When asked if Mr Johnson would speak to Ms Sturgeon, a spokesperson for the PM said: I think you know yesterday there was a Cobra meeting which involved the decentralized administrations led by Michael Gove .

This meeting was in place to discuss our continued commitment to work together to fight Covid-19 and an agreement to stay in close contact before Christmas.

Pushed on the prospects for a meeting, the spokesperson said: I have not received any calls or meetings to keep you updated, but as I say, we continue to speak to decentralized administrations regularly and we will continue to work with them as we have done throughout the pandemic. .

The spokesperson continued: We understand these are worrying times for the hotel industry and we are closely monitoring the impact of the virus on the economy.

You know that significant support is already in place until the spring of next year, including lower commercial rates and lower VAT for hotel businesses in England.

And as we said this morning, the Chancellor and the Chief Secretary to the Treasury spoke this afternoon with companies in the hospitality sector.

LONDON – Westminster Bridge appears very quiet in the morning rush hour in London today as Brits stay at home

Such a number could partially cripple the country, causing “enormous disruption from people on sick leave” and threatening key services including the NHS and the police, experts said. The graph shows: The number of NHS employees on sick leave with Covid each day for the past two weeks. The lows of December 5 and 12 occurred on Sunday, when fewer staff are working and therefore fewer absences are expected. The numbers are expected to increase in the coming weeks

But again, you are aware of the support that is already in place.

As the Scottish Government provides 100 million to help businesses in sectors such as the hotel industry, which are now struggling because of the new advice, the Prime Minister has admitted that this is “not enough”.

She added that this is “why we need the Chancellor and the Prime Minister to do their job and put in place appropriate financial support for businesses as quickly as possible”.

Ms Sturgeon warned MSPs that “it seems likely that by tomorrow Omicron will be the dominant strain circulating in Scotland”.

She added that “due to its much higher transmissibility, this will lead to an even faster increase in cases.”

“Omicron is spreading exceptionally quickly, much faster than anything that has been seen in the pandemic so far,” she said.

“I am deeply concerned by the scale and immediacy of the challenge this poses. “

Ms Sturgeon added: “We have to understand that Omicron is currently operating faster than even the fastest vaccine rollout.”