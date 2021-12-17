Joko Widodo will inaugurate the Ladongi dam at the end of December 2021





“The East Kolaka Ladongi (Koltim) dam will be inaugurated directly by the President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo”

KOLAKA TIMUR, TELISIK.ID – The inauguration of the Ladongi Dam, East Kolaka (Koltim) is scheduled for the end of the year, December 23 or 24 to be exact. The Ladongi dam will be inaugurated directly by the President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo. This was conveyed by the secretary of the PJ of East Kalimantan, H Belli SE MSi, during a restricted meeting in the meeting room of the office of the Regent of East Kalimantan on Friday (12/17/2021). H. Belli called on all parties to make the arrival of President Joko Widodo a success by working hand in hand to prepare everything, including the OPD concerned. “God willing, we are always ready to welcome the president’s presence in East Kolaka, and it will be an honor and pride for all of us if everything comes together and goes well. Therefore, let’s make it a success, ”said H Belli. It should be noted that the construction of the Ladongi dam was completed several months ago. In fact, it was filled with water. In addition, several helipad platforms have been built to accommodate the arrival of the president, which has been scheduled since last October. According to information provided some time ago by Sulawesi IV River Region Bureau Chief Chaeruddin C Maddi, Ladongi Dam is one of 13 dams of national strategic projects in Indonesia, such as the Way Sekampung Dam in Pringsewu, Lampung and the Karalloe Dam in Gowa, South Sulawesi, which were built and inaugurated by the President. According to him, his party will also prepare a helipad and three helicopters belonging to the Indonesian Air Force. This involves anticipating the distance between the Ladongi dam and the town of Kendari which takes 2.5 hours. He explained that the Ladongi Dam will retain the flow of the Ladongi River with a carrying capacity of 45.2 million cubic meters and a flood area and a green belt area of ​​246.13 hectares. Also read: Extended post of Acting Secretary of State Muna Regent says Harmin is capable of perfecting government The water stored in the dam will also be used to irrigate the rice fields with irrigation services covering an area of ​​3,604 hectares in a sustainable manner in eastern Kolaka. In addition, the dam also serves to channel water during the dry season to prevent drought in the rice fields, in order to increase agricultural production in the region. The other advantages of Ladongi Dam are a raw water source of 0.12 cubic meters / second, as well as a potential source of electricity generation of 1.3 megawatt (MW) and tourism which can develop the local economy. Also read: Calling the public not to be provoked, Muna Regent to coordinate with the governor Thus, this dam is not only intended for agriculture in the east of Kolaka, but also serves as flood control in the area downstream of the Ladongi river by retaining abundant water during the rainy season estimated at 132 , 25 cubic meters per second, he explained. (VS) Reporter: She Isabella Publisher: Fitrah Nugraha

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://telisik.id/news/joko-widodo-akan-resmikan-bendungan-ladongi-akhir-desember-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos