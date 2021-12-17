The rationing program starts today: PM





SKARDU: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that with improved road connectivity and Skardu International Airport, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) is poised to become a top destination for local tourists and foreigners, ensuring economic prosperity.

The people of Britain will soon experience an era of unprecedented economic prosperity with income generation through tourism and employment opportunities, he said in his address to residents here at a crowded municipal stadium.

He said his government had taken a number of measures for the development of the masses and expressed the wish that he wanted a major improvement in the lives of the underprivileged at the end of his term.

He mentioned that as of today (Thursday), the government had started providing rations on subsidized tariffs. In addition, work to expand the Rs 0.1 million universal health insurance network for each household was underway after it was launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister, who earlier inaugurated Skardu International Airport and the strategic Jaglot-Skardu road, said the important infrastructure will boost tourism in the region.

He said the initiative would promote summer and winter tourism to Britain and attract a large influx and announced the establishment of luxury resorts to attract more foreign tourists. The prime minister said he had traveled a lot around the world but had never seen a magnificent mountain range like Gilgit-Baltistan.

If Switzerland can earn $ 70 billion in revenue a year, Britain has the natural resources to harness its potential, he said. He said Pakistan could make billions from tourism, whether it is the scenic areas in the north or the diversity of religious tourism.

He warned residents to protect their interests, however, as outsiders would monitor their property and lands due to the region’s tourism potential. Imran Khan praised the National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Frontier Works Organization for working tirelessly to improve road connectivity across Britain.

He said connecting Britain with Azad Kashmir by roads would also improve the lives of locals. He said hydropower projects have been set up in Britain to meet water needs.

Imran Khan said a country cannot progress if it does not elevate its neglected and unprivileged segments of society. He said he was prioritizing the development of areas lacking communication and health facilities, including Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, former tribal areas and southern Punjab.

My vision for a prosperous Pakistan is inclusive development that responds to the needs of the poor and the weak, he added. He said that a society was known for its socio-economic justice where the poor and the rich had access to the basic amenities of life.

Our correspondent adds from Islamabad: The Prime Minister, meanwhile, reiterated that we will never let down the survivors and parents of our child martyrs, because there is zero tolerance for violence and those who use it as a tool. In a tweet to mark the tragedy of December 16, 2014, the Prime Minister wrote, on December 16, 2014, terrorists attacked and martyred more than 140 people, including 132 children at APS, Peshawar. Pakistan has successfully defeated terrorism.

I repeat that we will never let down the survivors and the parents of our child martyrs. There is no tolerance for violence and those who use it as a tool. Meanwhile, in his post on the army public school tragedy, Prime Minister Imran said, “Today the whole Pakistani nation remembers this excruciating tragedy when evil and cowardly elements attacked. and martyred the future of our nation, the unarmed miners.

Today is a reminder of those courageous army public school teachers who stood up like an iron wall before the enemy to protect their students and gave their lives. He continued: Time has proven that although terrorism has no religion or nation, there is cowardly thinking behind it that can use even the youngest puppets to carry out its nefarious political ambitions. The sacrifices of the martyrs of the Army Public School were not in vain. After this tragedy, the morale of the courageous Pakistani nation rose up against terrorism instead of declining. The whole nation was united and under the National Plan of Action; we have targeted the enemies in their hiding places.

Today, I assure the whole nation that the enemy can never demoralize the Pakistani nation. Whenever the evil elements tried to shake the greatness, courage and fortitude of the Pakistani nation, they were defeated. Let us pledge today that the whole nation remains united and against those who spread sectarian, religious and ethnic prejudices, those who spread separatism and those who use such tactics to achieve their nefarious political ambitions.

By identifying these existing elements, the State will contribute to their repair. I pray to God to elevate the ranks of the military public school martyrs and grant patience to their families. Quaid-e-Azam says that there is no power in the world that can harm Pakistan. Long live Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/917311-ration-plan-begins-today-imran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos